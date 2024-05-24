Queermandu.io Joins International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA)

Best Gay Tour Nepal

Queermandu.io joins IGLTA, enhancing LGBTQ+ travel in Nepal with safe, inclusive options.

Our mission is to promote Nepal's culture and stunning landscapes and safeguard the dignity and safety of LGBTQ+ travelers, ensuring every visitor feels welcome, respected, and free to be themselves.” — Aayam Poudel

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queermandu.io, a pioneering LGBTQ+ travel and experiences platform that promotes safe and inclusive travel opportunities in Nepal, is proud to announce its recent membership with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA). The announcement was made during the Pink Tourism conference organized by Sunil Pant, the first openly gay member of parliament. Sean Howell, an IGLTA board member and former IGLTA foundation chair Rika Jean-François, held a ceremony to welcome Queermandu as the first Nepalese-owned gay tour company into IGLTA. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Queermandu.io’s commitment to enhancing the visibility and accessibility of LGBTQ+ friendly travel options in South Asia.

**A Commitment to Safe and Inclusive Travel**

"Founded by Nepali co-founders Prajeet Budhathoki and Aayam Poudel, along with our American board member Joey Foster Ellis, Queermandu.io brings together a wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences. This unique blend of local knowledge and international expertise is crucial in creating a supportive and inclusive travel network," says Aayam Poudel, co-founder of Queermandu.io. “Our mission is to promote Nepal's rich culture and stunning landscapes and safeguard the dignity and safety of LGBTQ+ travelers, ensuring every visitor feels welcome, respected, and free to be themselves.”

**Empowering the Local LGBTQ+ Community**

This new membership with IGLTA is a step forward not just for Queermandu.io but also for the local LGBTQ+ community in Nepal. Through this collaboration, Queermandu.io aims to bring more visibility to local LGBTQ+ businesses and initiatives, stimulating economic growth and promoting cultural exchange within the global LGBTQ+ community. "As a native of Nepal, I am particularly passionate about empowering our local community and integrating it with the broader, international LGBTQ+ community," adds Prajeet Budhathoki, co-founder.

**A Bright Future for LGBTQ+ Travel in Nepal**

“Joining IGLTA is a dream come true for Queermandu.io. This membership opens up a world of opportunities for our platform and every LGBTQ+ traveler wanting to explore Nepal safely and inclusively,” said Aayam Poudel, co-founder of Queermandu.io. “We are excited to work alongside IGLTA and other members to promote diversity and inclusion in global travel.” There has been a long interest in gay tours in Nepal with few options. It is time to expand the visibility of lesbian and third-gender tours.

**About Queermandu.io**

Queermandu.io is an online platform that provides LGBTQ+ friendly travel experiences in Nepal. Founded in 2022, it offers curated travel guides, accommodation options, and tours designed with the safety and enjoyment of LGBTQ+ travelers in mind. Queermandu.io is committed to creating a welcoming travel environment for everyone.

**About IGLTA**

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association was founded in 1983 and is the world's leading network of LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism businesses. It provides free travel resources and information while continuously working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide.

For more information on Queermandu.io and their new membership with IGLTA, or to arrange an interview with their team, please contact: