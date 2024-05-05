Mexican Singing Sensation Miguel Cornejo Signs to Sony Record Label and Hosts Cinco De Mayo Day Party in Celebration
Young Mexican singing sensation Miguel Cornejo and Yng Lvca hosts Cinco De Mayo "Day Party" presented by Affinity Nightlife at The Godfrey Hotel HollywoodHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anticipation is palpable as Hollywood prepares for Cinco De Mayo Red Carpet Event at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, set to take place on May 5th, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Hosted by Mexican singing sensations Miguel Cornejo and Yng Lvcas (hit Song Le Bebe), this exclusive event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring an array of entertainment, luxury, authentic crafted menu and all star vip list..
Guests will be treated to an evening of opulence and sophistication, with highlights including:
Red Carpet Extravaganza: The festivities kick off with a star-studded red carpet event from 3 PM to 5 PM, where celebrities, influencers, and VIP guests will make their grand entrance, setting the stage for an evening of fun.
Luxury Sponsors: The event is made possible by the generous support of esteemed sponsors, including Casamigos, Sony Music Mexico, Devil Dog Micheladas, and 777 Exotic Cars, adding an extra touch of elegance to the occasion.
Exclusive Performances: Throughout the evening, guests will be treated to exclusive performances by renowned artists and entertainers, promising an unforgettable sensory experience that will captivate and enchant all in attendance.
Authentic treats and Cocktails: Indulge in a culinary journey to honor Cinco De Mayo
Affinity Nightlife and The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood play host to this event in the heart of Hollywood.
"We are thrilled to welcome guests to this Cinco De Mayo event at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood," said Adam Glove, Founder / CEO if Affinity Nightlife. "This event represents a celebration of luxury, culture, and entertainment, and we look forward to creating unforgettable event for our guests."
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this iconic event.
Confirmed Guests:
Dan Sanchez, T3R Elemento , Eniko Hart, Adrian L Santos, Miguel Cornejo, Christian Nava, Galvancillo , Polo Gonzales , Christian Ortega, Yng Lvcas
Confirmed Media:
Telemundo - Acceso Total (LA)
Telemundo - Palm Springs 15
ABC 7
Imagen Latina
MT Radio
Agushto Papa - Keko
El Aviso
Tu Camino Magazine
FLASH LA
For media inquiries, please contact Susanna Paliotta at sales@theglitzygirl.com
Media check in: Sunday May 5th 2pm
Location : The Godfrey Hotel 1400 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90028
Red Carpet : 2:30pm-4pm
Susanna Paliotta
Famous PR
+1 401-226-7454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram