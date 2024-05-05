Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,757 in the last 365 days.

Sergeant First Class (R) Byron Bradford Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification

If serving others is below you, leadership is beyond you. – Anonymous”
— Byron Bradford
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
Sue Barrett, Branch Manager
Coldwell Banker Realty
Phone: 817-223-0039
Sue.barrett@cbdfw.com
https://byronbradford.sites.cbmoxi.com/

Sergeant First Class (R) Byron Bradford Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification.
Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR® Expertise in Distressed Sales

Byron Bradford with Coldwell Banker Realty has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification. The National Association of REALTORS® offers the SFR® certification to REALTORS® who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.

REALTORS® who have earned the SFR® certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.

The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help REALTORS® stay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves. To earn the SFR® certification, REALTORS are required to be in good standing with the National Association of REALTORS®, and complete REBAC’s Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know course. For more information about the SFR® certification, visit www.REALTORSFR.org.

Byron Bradford
Coldwell Banker Realty
+ +1 719-354-1726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Sergeant First Class (R) Byron Bradford Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more