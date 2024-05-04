IAAC MLA solidifies JANAAC’s global leadership

IAAC Grants JANAAC MLA for Calibration Laboratories

On March 19, 2024, the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), was granted its fourth Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC) multilateral recognition arrangement (MLA) for accreditation of calibration laboratories to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. This adds to JANAAC’s existing IAAC MLAs for Testing Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025), Medical Laboratories (ISO 15189) and Inspection Bodies (ISO/IEC 17020), solidifying its position as a global leader in accreditation.

The IAAC is a regional association dedicated to promoting cooperation among accreditation bodies and interested parties in the Americas, with a mission to develop conformity assessment structures, including testing, inspection and certification, to enhance the quality of products, processes and services in the region. The IAAC MLA cultivates mutual confidence among accreditation bodies to recognise accreditations issued by each other as equivalent to their own. JANAAC’s participation in robust IAAC peer-evaluation and re-evaluation processes confirms the quality and effectiveness of the Agency’s operations as an internationally recognised accreditation body.

Mrs. Sharonmae S. Walker, CEO of JANAAC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “JANAAC’s extension of our IAAC MLA signatory status is integral to our mission as we continue to play a pivotal role in promoting international trade and enhancing consumer confidence in goods and services traded by Jamaican and Caribbean businesses.”

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill stated, “I commend JANAAC on its outstanding achievement in extending its IAAC MLA signatory

status for the accreditation of Calibration Laboratories. The MIIC recognises the importance of using accredited laboratory, inspection and certification bodies to positioning our country and region as a key player in the global market. Globally, accreditation guarantees that products adhere to international standards, thereby minimising technical trade barriers and bolstering the competitiveness of goods and services in the marketplace.

It is essential for our government to continue supporting JANAAC’s accreditation of entities to advance our economic agenda of growing exports exponentially as a means of securing the prosperity of our nation.”

From this latest IAAC MLA, JANAAC accredited calibration laboratories will benefit from increased international recognition of reports they produce from calibration activities, building confidence among customers, trading partners and regulatory bodies. The impact of using accredited calibration services extends to various sectors. In healthcare, accurate calibration of medical equipment is vital for patient care and safety as hospitals and medical facilities can rely on the accuracy and reliability of their medical devices. Similarly, in the construction industry, calibration of construction equipment ensures the structural integrity and safety of buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. Additionally, calibration plays a crucial role in ensuring food safety, quality, and compliance with international standards. For example, in food processing facilities, temperature monitoring equipment such as thermometers and temperature controllers must be calibrated regularly to ensure that food is stored and processed at the correct temperatures to prevent bacterial growth and ensure food safety.

JANAAC is the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean, delivering technical training and accreditation services to laboratories, inspection and certification bodies in eleven (11) CARICOM states. The Agency remains dedicated to promoting quality assurance and trade enhancement in the Caribbean and beyond.