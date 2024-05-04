ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of 1-89 and i-89 nb
The on ramp for 1-89 where it connects to i-89 nb is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
