Marko Stout's "Glitz & Glamour" Shines Light on Urban Chic

Explore the dynamic colors and intricate details of Marko Stout's NYC 2024 painting capturing the essence of the city's spirit.

Marko Stout's "Glitz & Glamour" Exhibit: A Celebration of Urban Sophistication and Artistic Brilliance at Anita Rogers Gallery, NYC

Marko Stout is a Modern Master like Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons”
— Maxim Magazine
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned contemporary artist Marko Stout is set to dazzle art enthusiasts with his latest exhibition, "Glitz & Glamour," at the prestigious Anita Rogers Gallery in New York City. The highly-anticipated opening night preview will take place on May 9th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the gallery's location on 494 Greenwich Street.

Stout's signature blend of avant-garde expression and opulent allure promises to redefine contemporary art. "Glitz & Glamour" offers a captivating exploration of industrial chic and decadent portraiture, earning accolades from publications such as Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Playboy Magazine.

The Anita Rogers Gallery, renowned for its commitment to showcasing cutting-edge contemporary art, provides the perfect backdrop for Stout's visionary creations. From celebrities to collectors, attendees are invited to immerse themselves in an evening of artistic brilliance and cultural celebration.

To secure attendance for the opening night preview, RSVP online at MarkoStout.com.
Media professionals are encouraged to cover this exciting event and witness firsthand the impact of Marko Stout's "Glitz & Glamour" Exhibition on the art world.

