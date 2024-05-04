St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2002878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2024 @ 12:41 hours

STREET: North Main St. (VT RT 118)

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vtrans Highway Garage

WEATHER: Cloudy (temps in low 60's)

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Donna

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial cosmetic damage from striking guardrail.

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A- succumbed to injuries while in transport via ambulance.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash which occurred on North Main Street (VT RT 118) in the town of Montgomery. Several troopers, including a member of the Crash Response Team (CRT), responded to the scene to investigate. Local fire and EMS agencies also responded. They included Montgomery, Enosburg and Richford Fire Departments and Montgomery and Enosburg Rescue/Ambulance.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Joseph Donna (age 69). He received care at and was transported from the scene but died enroute to the hospital. He was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Donna was traveling East on Rt 118. A short distance east of the intersection of Dreamers Road the motorcycle collided with the guard rail on the south side of the road. Donna was ejected from the motorcycle, landing on the terrain adjacent to but substantially below the grade of the road.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact VSP St. Albans