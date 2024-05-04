FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 04, 2024

Missouri honors state’s fallen law enforcement officers

Members of Missouri’s law enforcement community from across the state gathered at the State Capitol today to honor four fallen officers who paid the ultimate price for their service. The names of the officers have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor. The ceremony, which normally takes place outside, at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, was moved to the Capitol Rotunda because of the threat of inclement weather.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey were among the speakers at the annual memorial service held on the first Saturday in May.

“It takes great courage, strength, and commitment for law enforcement officers to put on their uniform each day knowing that their duty requires them to run toward the dangers that others flee,” Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “We can never repay the immense debt we owe those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us, but we are eternally grateful for their selfless service and vow to continue to support their families and loved ones.”

“The 746 officers’ names inscribed on Missouri’s Law Enforcement Memorial represent the very best of us – a legacy of heroic service to protect Missourians, despite the risks” Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. “Today, we send the message to those in law enforcement who work to protect us every day that we have their backs.”

Each year, the families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty the previous year, and through the decades, participate in the ceremony by placing white carnations in a wreath in honor of Missouri’s fallen heroes.

On Friday, May 3, a candlelight vigil was held at the Lae Enforcement Memorial in remembrance of all Missouri law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Mike Parson ordered that the Capitol dome and Law Enforcement Memorial to be lighted blue on Friday night in honor of fallen law enforcement officers. Friday was also Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Missouri.

The following law enforcement officers’ names were added to the memorial wall this year:

James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ

End of Watch: Feb. 15, 2023

Rank: Officer

Department: Kansas City Police Department

Cause: Motor vehicle crash

Age: 42

Length of Service: 20 years

On Feb. 15, 2023, Kansas City Police Department Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed when a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour drove through a red light and crashed into Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ’s patrol vehicle.

Mason E. Griffith

End of Watch: March 6, 2023

Rank: Detective Sergeant

Department: Hermann Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 34

Length of Service: 12 years

On March 12, 2023, Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason E Griffith was shot and killed by a gunman after he and another officer responded to a disturbance call at a convenience store.

Kelly Rolando

End of Watch: Oct. 22, 2023

Rank: Corrections Officer

Department: Missouri Department of Corrections

Cause: Motor vehicle crash

Age: 34

Length of Service: 8 years

On Oct. 22, 2023, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Rolando was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Highway 54 Bypass in Mexico, Mo., as he returned to the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green after an assignment in Columbia.

Jason Pulliam

End of Watch: Oct. 15, 2021

Rank: Functional Unit Manager

Department: Missouri Department of Corrections

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 49

Length of Service: 27 years

On Oct. 15, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Functional Unit Manager Jason Pulliam died as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

