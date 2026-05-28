FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2026

Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for 12 Missouri Counties in Response to Tornadoes, Hail, and Severe Storms from April 23-28 An additional round of destructive severe weather and flooding May 16-19 has led to a request today for joint Preliminary Damage Assessments for a potential second disaster declaration request

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of 12 counties in response to tornadoes, straight-line winds, severe storms, large hail, and flooding that swept across the state April 23 through April 28, 2026. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov