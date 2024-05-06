Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber-Maintenance Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alabama Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"If you are a plumber, skilled trades worker or maintenance person who has mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama-please call the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM , ALABAMA , USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a current or former plumber or school-hospital maintenance person who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. The Environmental Litigation Group is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they really do produce significant financial compensation results for their clients.

"We know plumbers who were working in the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s are aware they were around asbestos all the time. What school or hospital maintenance workers may not realize is they probably also had routine exposure to asbestos-especially if the school-hospital had a boiler-boilers-and or if the maintenance person was doing plumbing, electrical-or roof-ceiling repairs. Some of these types of workers might have had asbestos exposures not unlike a US Navy Veteran. Navy Veterans make up the most significant group of individuals who will develop mesothelioma each year.

"If your husband or dad is a plumber, skilled trades worker or maintenance person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama-please call the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com