CANADA, May 4 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, have released a joint statement on International Firefighters Day:

“Today, we honour firefighters, worldwide and here at home, who dedicate their lives and put their safety at risk every day to protect us and keep our communities safe. On behalf of government and the people of British Columbia, we would like to express our gratitude to every firefighter in this province.

“Firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities. We know their work is dangerous and we are continuously looking for ways to reduce the risks. That is why B.C. recognizes 18 cancers as occupational diseases for firefighters, which means they face fewer barriers when they need to access workers’ compensation benefits.

“B.C. also has a mental-health presumption in place for firefighters, given they may be traumatized by what they experience on the job. Our government is committed to reducing obstacles for firefighters who sustain injuries or illnesses in the line of duty and providing them with support during times of need.

“As first responders, firefighters are on the front lines of almost every kind of emergency in our society, such as the toxic-drug supply crisis, which has claimed far too many lives in our province.

“The daily work done by firefighters in B.C. illustrates the true definition of public service. Their interventions have saved so many lives. We depend on firefighters daily and thank them for everything they do.”

Learn More:

Learn more about International Firefighters Day: https://www.firefightersday.org/