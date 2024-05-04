ITPS host successful career fair

(EMU) Basseterre, St. Kitts: The Irish Town Primary School (ITPS) held a highly successful Career Fair on Friday, May 3, 2024, under the theme “Exploring Different Opportunities, Discovering Your Future Path”.

Mrs. Shenel Byron-Cassius, Principal at ITPS explained the importance of hosting the Career Fair.

“The idea of our career fair, especially being held today, May 3rd, was to coincide with Monday, Labour Day. We wanted our students to understand the true meaning of Labour Day, which is Worker’s Day. We have a variety of entrepreneurs and businesses at our school today. We wanted our students to be exposed to different career opportunities from a variety of professions, from engineers to cosmetologists. We hope that it’s a learning opportunity for our students, and we hope that it ignites the flames inside of our students to give them some ideas and thoughts about their prospective career paths.”

The career fair was an outstanding effort aimed at connecting education with job opportunities. It showcased professionals from a wide array of fields, allowing students to engage with them, inquire about their experiences, and learn about the necessary skills and qualifications for different career paths.

Ms. Dolencian Francis, a nurse at the Basseterre Health Centre, expressed her joy in participating in the Career Fair.

“I am so excited to be here to talk to children, teachers and anyone who is willing to listen to us about everything pertaining to health and the health care system.”

The careerfFair at ITPS stands as a tribute to the dedication of educators and professionals who are nurturing future leaders, innovators, and solution-seekers. By connecting education with real-world opportunities, the school empowers students to embark on their chosen paths with certainty and clarity.