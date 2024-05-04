Hon Phillip promotes mental health awareness during Parliament sitting

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Minister of State responsible for Social Development, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, raised the nation’s attention to the importance of maintaining good mental health in keeping with Mental Health Awareness observances in countries around the world during the month of May.

Minister of State Phillip highlighted the issue on Thursday (May 02, 2024), during a Sitting of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis. She noted that much like physical health, everyone has mental health as it covers how people feel, think and act.

“It is very important because it does impact how we relate to each other, how we contribute to our communities, talk to our friends, how we feel, and how we manage all the things we have going on in life,” Minister Phillip stated.

She shared that poor mental health can lead to depression and other challenges and linked the recent double homicide involving two young children to a likely manifestation of extreme post-partum depression.

“I want to take this opportunity … to really encourage everyone, all of us, to really think about and just garner a greater self-awareness of our own mental health,” the minister of state stated. “So think about where you are at and what you are feeling about the things that impact mental health.”

She directly addressed students from the Tucker-Clarke Primary School sitting in the gallery of the parliament and shared that a good way to avoid school-related anxiety and promote good mental health is to ask questions if they are unsure about school work and to prepare early for tests and exams. To help with personal and other related issues, Minister Phillip suggested talking to friends or school officials about matters they may be worried about.

From a ministry’s standpoint, Honourable Phillip announced that the National Counselling Centre is partnering with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for a Health Walk/Run on May 25, 2024. The activity embraces the international 2024 mental health awareness theme: “Movement: Moving More for Our Mental Health.”

Minister of State Phillip indicated that the National Counselling Centre will partner with other agencies and government departments in May, to facilitate workshops on the impact of mental health on the work environment.

She encouraged everyone to stay connected to the National Counselling Centre on Facebook and to engage in in-person services.