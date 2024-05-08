Televero Health is Addressing the Mental Health Crisis for Texas Children

Pediatric psychiatry and counseling practice accepts referrals and offers same-week online appointments for patients 5 years of age and older.

Children’s mental health is now at crisis levels. Addressing the problem early drastically improves outcomes.” — Dr. Seth McGowen

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Health, an innovative behavioral telehealth company, is leading the charge in the battle against the national mental health crisis by seamlessly combining traditional care with cutting-edge telehealth solutions to serve Texas children.

The magnitude of the mental health crisis in America’s children cannot be underestimated, with more than 1 in 6 U.S. children ages 2 to 8 years having a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. Anxiety disorders are the most common among children, affecting about 7.1% of those ages 3-17 years. It's important to note that these statistics are based on diagnosed cases, and there are many more children who are in need of mental health treatment but have not been diagnosed or are not receiving appropriate care.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely exacerbated mental health issues among children due to factors such as disruptions to routines, social isolation, increased stress in families, and limited access to mental health services in some cases. “Children’s mental health is now at crisis levels. Addressing the problem early drastically improves outcomes.” said Dr. Seth McGowen, a pediatric psychiatrist.

Televero Health emerges as a leader, offering a groundbreaking approach that harnesses a unique blend of resources and innovation to serve the children of Texas. Recognizing the difficulties pediatricians face when seeking behavioral health resources for their patients without subjecting them to extensive wait times, the practice has established collaborative partnerships with these providers to bridge the gap. Under this approach, providers refer their patients to Televero Health, who then ensures patients secure a behavioral telehealth appointment within days, rather than months.

Televero Health provides patient notes and a treatment plan to referring pediatricians within 48 hours to ensure patients are getting the best care. By innovatively operating within established healthcare pathways while revolutionizing the delivery of care, Televero Health leverages the best of both worlds. Furthermore, they are able to accept most forms of insurance, a feature that many behavioral telehealth companies are unable to offer.

“Dr. McGowen emphasized, “Our practice has created a great model that allows for children and their families to access high-quality behavioral healthcare that accepts insurance and shortens the wait times.”

Televero Health is tackling the nation's top healthcare challenge by providing convenient, high-quality behavioral healthcare via telehealth. Partnering with primary care physicians and other specialists across Texas, Televero Health ensures patients receive timely appointments with licensed professionals, accepting over 20 commercial insurance plans.

To learn more about Televero Health’s mission and services or to start referring behavioral health patients to their practice, visit: https://televerohealth.com.