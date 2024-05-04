Studies Find Erectile Dysfunction Commercial Bias Is More Prevalent On TikTok Than YouTube

SAN ANTONIO, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting discuss how urologists need to continue to remain relevant on social media to counteract misinformation and commercial bias on erectile dysfunction.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on sexual function in San Antonio, TX, from May 3 to 6. Petar Bajic, MD, urologist and director of men’s health at the Cleveland Clinic, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“In this panel, we talk about a new treatment option for erectile dysfunction that’s different than anything we have seen before and how educational content related to sexual function is being distributed through social media and how commercial bias may be influencing the public,” said Dr. Bajic. “We also are going to see how bariatric surgery for obese patients may have an impact on their sex lives.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

A recording of the panel discussion is available to all press registrants. Fill out the registration form on the website to be added to the virtual programming: https://www.auanet.org/AUA2024/register/press-registration

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 410-689-4033 cdelbianco@auanet.org