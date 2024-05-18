Stable Connections Hosts Trexo for a Groundbreaking Day of Robotic Leg Trials in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stable Connections Offers Equine Assisted Therapy and Trexo Robotics Offers Robotic Legs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stable Connections, a leading provider of comprehensive therapeutic services aimed at fostering stable connections for individuals of all ages, is proud to announce its collaboration with Trexo Robotics for their first-ever Canadian Roadshow. The event, hosted by Stable Connections is set to take place on Saturday, May 18th, 2024. The event brings the opportunity to trial Trexo’s robotic gait trainer for children in Winnipeg. In many cases, this trial would be a milestone moment as the kiddos take their first steps.



Trexo Robotics shares in Stable Connections' mission to improve the lives of children. Through cutting-edge technology and evidence-based methods Trexo strives to give every kiddo who wants to walk, the opportunity to do so. Trexo has been on the road on and off over the past year, to reach children who may not otherwise have a chance to trial their revolutionary robotic legs. Trexo’s device has the potential to transform mobility for children with neurological conditions, spinal cord injury and more. When kids experience the Trexo, even the first time, we often see amazement and confidence.

"We are thrilled to host Trexo for this momentous occasion," said Sarah-Michelle Senécal, Owner & Lead Clinician of Stable Connections. "Our partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering children, regardless of their current abilities. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering stable connections and enabling individuals to reach their full potential."

The Canadian Roadshow will provide children in Winnipeg with the unique opportunity to trial Trexo's robotic legs under the guidance of experienced professionals.

“We are thrilled to get our team out in different communities, meeting kiddos and other professionals dedicated to helping kiddos thrive” said Manmeet Maggu, Trexo CEO and Co-founder.

Media representatives are invited to join Stable Connections and Trexo Robotics at this groundbreaking event. Witness firsthand the transformative impact of innovative technology and therapeutic expertise in action.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Time: 9:00AM - 4:00PM

Location: Stable Connections at The Meeting Place (Basement), 139 Smith St Winnipeg, MB R3C 1J5

For Stable Connections media inquiries or to RSVP for the event, please contact Sarah at info@stableconnections.ca or (204)-806-1618.

About Stable Connections:

Stable Connections is a leading provider of therapeutic services dedicated to helping children, youth, and families build stable connections for life. Offering a comprehensive range of occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language pathology, and mental health services. Stable Connections is committed to empowering individuals to thrive.

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo Robotics is an innovative company focused on mobility solutions for children with a wide range of disabilities and injuries, such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, pediatric stroke and more. Their innovative robotic exoskeleton enables children to experience the joy of movement and independence, unlocking new possibilities for their future.

For more information about Stable Connections and Trexo Robotics, please visit their respective websites:

Stable Connections: www.stableconnections.ca or Instagram: stableconnectionstherapy

Trexo Robotics: www.trexorobotics.com or Instagram: TrexoRobotics

Trexo Robotics Media Inquiries

Contact:

Jennifer Horowitz

Head of Marketing

Phone: 562-784-7711

jh@trexorobotics.com





