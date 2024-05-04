Florida Black Excellence Fest Announces Exciting Series of Events
The Florida Black Excellence Fest, held June 19-23, celebrates culture and community through events like a breakfast, luncheon, job fair, and main festival.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Black Excellence Fest is dedicated to celebrating culture, community, and heritage in Florida through a series of educational and entertaining events that foster community engagement and support local entrepreneurs.
The Florida Black Excellence Fest is thrilled to announce a spectacular lineup of events from June 19th through June 23rd, celebrating community leaders, culture, and culinary excellence while supporting local scholarships.
Event Details:
● The Top 20 Under 40 Breakfast will kick off our Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday morning, June 19th at the WJCT Studios. The event will be held from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This breakfast will honor 20 top leaders under the age of 40 who have significantly impacted the Jacksonville community.
● On Wednesday evening of June 19th, we will host our first ever Celebration of Freedom Program at The Bethel Church. This new event will feature drama, dance, singing, and the semifinals of the FBX Voice Gospel Competition, with a special recognition honoring community leader Rodney Hearst. Doors will open at 6:00 pm.
● Our Sponsors Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th at the WJXT Channel 4 Studios. This event will be an appreciation for all vendors and supporters of the Fest.
● On Friday, June 21st, we will hold our annual Taste of Excellence philanthropic event at the Downtown Library Atrium starting at 7:00 PM. 20 chefs will compete in a culinary showcase with music from our featured artist, R.L. from the group NEXT. Attendees will enjoy a night of great music and unlimited culinary cuisine. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships through partnerships with William M Raines National Alumni Association and the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Northeast Florida.
● Our first -ever Careerpreneur Connect Job Fair will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Florida State College of Jacksonville's Technology Center. This event combines a job fair with workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers.
● The Main Event (FEST) concludes our weeklong celebration on Sunday, June 23rd at Everbeck Stadium’s Flex Field from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It will Feature talent including Lorenz Tate and Serayah. The event will include a health wing, celebrity entertainment workshops, exhibitors, music, and special areas like the Senior Village, Greek Yard, and Kids Zone. We will also introduce the FBX Faith Alliance and conclude with a live performance by the winner of the FBX Voice competition.
For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit FBXFest.com or contact the Florida Black Excellence Fest office at 904-552-5227.
