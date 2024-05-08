NAUMD Announces Winners of the 2024 Industry Awards for Excellence in Uniform Design
NAUMD announces 2024 winners, highlighting excellence in innovative, stylish uniforms across industries, from hospitality to public safety and sustainability.
These winners exemplify the highest standards of design and innovation, enhancing both the performance and image of their industries.”EVANSTON, IL, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) proudly presents the winners of the 2024 Industry Awards. These awards recognize the exceptional achievements of companies in the uniform manufacturing and distribution sectors for their innovative, functional, and stylish apparel that enhances brand identity and employee performance across various industries.
— Rick Levine, Executive Director of the NAUMD
Excellence in Image Apparel Categories
This year’s Image of the Year awards featured outstanding designs across multiple sectors:
Lodging: Design Collective by Cintas was honored for its innovative work with Hilton Hotels and Resorts. Emile Rassam clinched an award for the Fairmont Tazi Palace program, reflecting Moroccan luxury and heritage.
Restaurants & Food Service: J.A. Uniforms was recognized for its sophisticated program for Prime Steak Concepts. Design Collective by Cintas received accolades for Citrus Club Lounge, and Unisync Group Limited for Montana’s BBQ & Bar, each enhancing dining experiences with tailored garments. Universal Orlando Resort won for their imaginative uniforms for Illumination's Minion Land, blending creativity and functionality.
Casino: Design Collective by Cintas was lauded for its glamorous, custom-designed program for Durango Casino and Resort.
Postal: Logistik Unicorp received accolades for its functional and comprehensive uniform program for Canada Post.
Retail Department Stores and Specialty Stores: Unisync Group Limited innovated Rexall’s branding with athletically-inspired uniforms; Design Collective by Cintas excelled with Frontier Communications Technician Program.
Entertainment: Design Collective by Cintas enhanced De Palm Tours Aruba’s brand identity with vibrant, functional designs.
Property Construction and Management: Design Collective by Cintas was awarded for its SRM Concrete program.
Transportation: Unisync Group Limited’s bespoke program for PAL Airlines included tailored items like a custom dress-wear scarf.
Energy Services & Mining: Vestis was recognized for its robust program for Nutrien Mining Group, emphasizing safety and durability.
Health & Fitness: HPI Powered by Bamko was celebrated for its functional uniform program for LA Fitness, encapsulating the modern athleisure style.
Elevated Public Safety and Security Uniforms
The Best Dressed Public Safety Department awards showcased innovative designs:
Police Departments: Unisync Group for Surrey Police Department, Fechheimer for both Omaha, NE, and London, KY, Police Departments, and Galls LLC for Miami Dade Police and Port Authority Police.
Sheriff’s Departments: Fechheimer’s uniforms for Fulton County Sheriff showcased traditional yet adaptable designs. The Orange County Sheriff dressed by Galls LLC won for their professional style.
Security Agencies: Central de Uniformes combined functionality with tactical requirements for Millennium Security.
Highway Patrol: Spiewak, Inc. and Galls LLC blended traditional aesthetics with modern functionality for Virginia State Police.
Emergency Services: Galls LLC’s practical uniforms for Miami Dade Fire Rescue.
Transportation: Martin & Levesque’s tactical uniforms for Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM).
Navy: Logistik Unicorp designed flame-retardant, anti-static uniforms for the Royal Canadian Navy, emphasizing fit and comfort for all genders.
Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability
The Innovation Awards recognized advancements redefining functionality, comfort, and environmental stewardship:
Garment Comfort: Workwear Outfitters for their Cooling Workpant, offering a temperature-regulating solution.
Decoration: Penn Emblem Company for its visually striking PennFlex™ Badges for Veteran Affairs.
Outerwear: Unisync Group Limited for its innovative puffer jacket designed for extreme conditions.
Garment Function: Logistik Unicorp for its Merino Wool Base Layer System and Fechheimer for its Global Merino Re-Rapt program, both providing optimal warmth, safety, and durability.
Sustainability: Way To Be introduced the first national food service uniform program incorporating CiCLO® polyester for McDonald’s.
Fabric: Winnitex Americas Limited developed sustainable fabric solutions integrating hemp, cotton, and biodegradable yarns.
Digital Service: Bodi.Me transformed the uniform selection process with its Fashion Fit Technology.
Technology: Diamond Data Systems for The Uniform Solution software suite.
Badges: Smith & Warren’s BadgeStudio designed a unique badge for Neptune Beach Police Department.
Manufacturing: WINTEX Apparel GmbH for its modular factory design in Togo.
Forward Outlook
As we celebrate the 2024 Industry Award winners, NAUMD continues to champion innovation and excellence in uniform design and distribution. These awards inspire companies to strive for excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in uniform design.
About NAUMD
The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors promotes best practices, networking, and professional development among its members who design, manufacture, and market uniforms across North America. More at https://naumd.com
Rick Levine
NAUMD
+1 847-448-1333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn