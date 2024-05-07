Confessions of a Grateful Substitute Teacher The latest book by noted author/filmmaker Barry R Norman
From retirement to substitute teaching . . . and loving it.
Barry R Norman
May 6, 2024
tumultuous summer of 1968. Amidst that prediction, comes a book that offers a sliver of optimism, a glimmer of hope.
BearManor Media announces the release of their latest publishing
endeavor- Confessions of a Grateful Substitute Teacher. A distinct departure from their niche of books on books on Movies, Television, Old Time Radio, Theater, Animation and Circus Performing Arts, Confessions of a Grateful Substitute Teacher deals with the following, as described by its synopsis:
Confessions of a Grateful Substitute Teacher is a compelling memoir that chronicles the unexpected journey of the author, a seasoned professional from the film, TV, and music industries, who, after selling a Maine-based movie theater, finds himself in an unplanned return to the workforce due to the challenges brought about by the Covid pandemic.
Set against the backdrop of a Boston-area high school, the narrative unfolds as the author navigates the transition from retirement to the realm of substitute teaching. Facing limited opportunities for someone in their mid-60s with a unique career background, the author shares the highs and lows of bouncing between various hotel front desk jobs before stumbling upon a serendipitous opportunity as a "building substitute teacher." As the author delves into this unexpected role, he discovers that the high school he joined is the fourth most diverse in the state, boasting a rich tapestry of students from Central and South America, Haiti, and Vietnam. The challenges of connecting with these students during and post-pandemic, coupled with the tension within the school environment, form the crux of the narrative.
“While this is a big departure from our normal fare, we are always looking for great stories and great writing. If you ever worked in public education or just attended high school, this book will both fascinate and surprise you,” ” said BearManor Media Publisher, Ben Ohmart.
Confessions of a Grateful Substitute Teacher is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BearManor Media.com and bookstores everywhere.
