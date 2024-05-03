UNO Media Mentions

Friday, April 26

The Nebraska Examiner reported on a $23 million donation from the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation, which will bolster scholarship programs for Omaha students within the University of Nebraska system. Most of the donation, $20 million, will expand the Scott Scholars Program at UNO, increasing class sizes and covering tuition, books, and room and board for qualified students. Yahoo News also reported on the donation.

The Omaha World-Herald announced that the University of Nebraska Board of Regents has unanimously approved naming the ice rink at Baxter Arena in honor of Mike Kemp, Omaha's first hockey coach, as "Kemp Ice." Kemp, who also served as associate athletic director, oversaw the hockey program and capital projects including Baxter Arena's construction. UNO chancellor Joanne Li congratulated Kemp, noting his significant contributions to hockey and athletic development.

The Nebraska Examiner highlighted that the annual Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow, honoring Fred LeRoy and celebrating Native American traditions, expects around 2,000 visitors on the UNO campus. This free event, organized by UNO Student Leadership, Involvement and Inclusion and the Intertribal Student Council, features cultural dances, drum groups, and activities representing various Nebraska tribes.

Money Geek received expert opinion from Sona Klucarova, Ph.D., assistant professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at UNO, regarding choice overload. Klucarova offered insights to overcoming choice overload.

Money Geek received expert opinion from Zhigang Feng, Ph.D., associate professor in the department of economics at UNO, regarding stagflations and recessions. Feng offered his insight into the key differences between the two.

Credit Donkey spoke with Phani Tej Adidam, Ph.D., marketing and entrepreneurship professor at UNO, to answer questions about Cloud POS systems. Adidam shared that the right Cloud POS system can enhance sales for small businesses by streamlining transactions and reducing checkout times, improving overall customer satisfaction.

Friday, April 19

Journal Star reported that a Falcon 9 rocket recently carried material developed by UNO biomechanics professor Jorge Zuniga, Ph.D., to the International Space Station, funded by a $1.125 million NASA grant. This antimicrobial, recyclable material, developed with Copper3D, aims to prevent infections among astronauts. Zuniga's innovative work, initially focused on prosthetics, has expanded to space exploration, with the material being tested in orbit to assess its efficacy in microgravity conditions.

USA Today cited a study conducted by a team of researchers at UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE), which tracks federal prosecutions under laws against threats. The study found that 2024 is on track to surpass 2023, which was a record year.

The Omaha World-Herald reported on UNO’s decision to rename its ice rink at Baxter Arena to "Mike Kemp Ice Rink" in honor of Mike Kemp, the Mavericks' first head coach and longtime administrator who will retire in May. Kemp, who became UNO hockey's inaugural coach in 1996, led the team to national prominence during his 12-year tenure and later served as associate athletic director.

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with UNO student Cecilia Ochoa, regarding the impact of The Luminarium, and its usefulness for STEM students. Ochoa noted that she feels a significant impact when interacting with children from her Latino background, emphasizing the absence of STEM role models during her own upbringing.

Atlantic Council reported on UNO’s 2024 Chuck Hagel Forum, which brought Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. to campus. During the forum, they emphasized the importance of historical understanding for effective policymaking. The discussion also covered the risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine and the urgency for peace in the Middle East, with a call for accountability and diplomatic intervention.

Wallet Hub received expert opinion from Abidemi Oyinlade, Ph.D., professor of sociology and anthropology at UNO. Oyinlade provided insight into the pros and cons of living in a diverse city, as well as the relationship between diversity and different cities.

Creative Commons announced their collaboration with UNO. "Introduction to Open Educational Resources," is a professional development microcredential course being held online by UNO. Enrollment opens on May 31, with course commencement to follow once the roster is full.

Friday, April 12

KMTV reported on UNO’s recent Pre-Health Symposium, which is focused on promoting diversity in healthcare careers. Organized by the Health Careers Resource Center (HCRC), the event aimed to inform thousands of high school and college students about pre-health pathways. Health professionals provided advice on overcoming challenges in pursuing these careers. The station spoke with Ashley Plascencia, a first-generation student at UNO, who is aspiring to become a dental hygienist. She emphasized the importance of gaining resources and contacts at the event to make minorities feel more comfortable seeking healthcare.

The Omaha World-Herald reported on Former NU President Ted Carter proposing a bold strategy in his memo to the Board of Regents, suggesting all campuses, including UNL, adopt UNL's signature block "N" for a unified University of Nebraska identity. UNO Chancellor Joanne Li defended UNO's mission and identity, expressing pride in the campus' unique role as a leading metropolitan university catering to the diverse needs of Omaha. She emphasized UNO's ties to its community with its distinct "O" logo and highlighted its commitment to its mission amid discussions of structural changes within the university system.

Wallet Hub received expert opinion from Craig Maher, Ph.D., director of UNO’s School of Public Administration, regarding important tax questions. Maher offered insight into how inflation can affect taxes and answered other essential taxes questions.

The National Wildlife Federation Blog reported on UNO receiving support through the Wild Kingdom Grant Program to protect endangered and vulnerable species on campus. UNO’s research is focused on endangered bat species to enhance understanding of grassland bat foraging ecology, aiming to improve conservation efforts and increase public awareness.

The Gateway covered the 50th anniversary celebration of The American Multicultural Students Agency (AMS) at UNO, a campus organization established in 1974 to advocate for underserved and historically marginalized multicultural students.

Friday, April 5

The Nebraska Examiner published an article highlight how the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC), operating from UNO for 50 years, is providing comprehensive support to Nebraska businesses through its 10 statewide offices, offering expertise, financial connections, and assistance at no cost. The article shared stories like that of Gloria Patricia Avalos, who with the support of NBDC, expanded her childcare business from her home to multiple commercial locations

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with UNO’s Assistant Vice Chancellor for Curriculum and Programs Academic Affairs, Sarah Edwards, Ph.D., regarding the recent UNO/OPS Middle College Program at the OPS Teacher Administration Center.

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL) Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) News reported on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visiting UNO to engage with farmers, agricultural leaders, and students, discussing the future of agriculture.

Friday, March 22

KETV spoke with Josie Schafer, director for the Center of Public Affairs Research at UNO, regarding the White Lotus Group’s commitment to bringing a grocery store to downtown Omaha. Schafer highlighted the importance of accessibility to downtown amenities in fostering accessibility.

The Nebraska Examiner reported that renowned Holocaust authority Jan Grabowski will deliver a lecture at UNO on March 26. Grabowski will address the topic "Producing a ‘Usable’ Past: Holocaust Distortion and New Threats to the Memory of the Holocaust." The event, scheduled for 7 P.M. at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, is free and open to the public. News from the States also reported on the event.

The Nebraska Examiner cited a study by UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research that analyzed the latest U.S. Census data. The study found that about 35% of Nebraskans under age 5 are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other people of color).

KETV reported that The Middle College Program, a collaboration between UNO and Omaha Public Schools (OPS), is set to end after the current school year. OPS and UNO assure students that they will work with them to find alternative pathways.

Friday, March 15

The Omaha World-Herald reported on the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation's pledge of more than $23 million to the Walter Scott, Jr. Scholarship Program (Scott Scholars). The generous gift will sustain and grow the prestigious program at UNO and support the expansion of the program at UNMC. The foundation's pledge aims to increase opportunities for high-achieving Nebraska high school students pursuing STEM or health science fields.

The Omaha World-Herald highlighted UNO’s involvement in Papillion La Vista High School’s (PLHS) “Papio Proud’s Second Annual Multicultural Fair.” The event aimed to foster cultural education and celebrate diversity within the school district and community, with over 20 booths showcasing various cultures and traditional dances, including participation from UNO's Intertribal Student Council and Asian Student Union.

KPNE (on-air only) spoke with UNO’s Christopher Kelly, Ph.D., professor and chair of the department of gerontology and Carson Holloway, Ph.D., professor and department chair of political science, regarding proposals such as term limits and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75. Kelly emphasized the complexities of defining old age and advocates for a holistic understanding of aging, while Holloway offered insights into the practicality and constitutional considerations of such proposals.

Friday, March 8

KMTV reported on the recent update to the collaboration between UNO and Omaha Public Schools regarding the Teacher Scholar Academy. This agreement now offers selected students a substantial $5,000 scholarship per semester. Geared towards nurturing future educators, the academy guarantees job placements within OPS post-graduation, aiming to tackle the prevalent teacher shortage and enhance opportunities in the education field. KETV also featured the updated agreement.

KETV highlighted that UNO’s School of Criminology and Criminal justice granted its lifetime achievement award to alum and Omaha Police Chief, Todd Schmaderer.

Friday, March 1

The Nebraska Examiner spoke with Gina Ligon, Ph.D., from UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center, regarding the importance of LB 1390. LB 1390, proposed by State Senator Eliot Bostar, aims to extend penalties for threats and harassment against election officials and workers, including a provision addressing deep fakes of election workers.

The Nebraska Examiner reported on Gina Ligon, Ph.D., from UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center, serving as a member of Civic Nebraska’s community forum held on Saturday on Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and democracy. Ligon highlighted terrorists' utilization of AI for information gathering, noting recent instances of sharing manuals on its use within terrorist networks on the "dark web." While emphasizing the rigorous security measures in place for U.S. election hardware and systems, Ligon cautioned that election officials and workers remain vulnerable, emphasizing the need for enhanced protection measures in this regard. Nebraska Public Media also shared a story on the panel, featuring Ligon’s remarks.

Inside Track published an article on Union Pacific's Educational Assistance Program, in partnership with UNO, which offers tuition-free opportunities for employees to enhance their skills through online or in-person courses. Since its inception in 2020, the program has experienced significant enrollment growth, with nearly 500 employees becoming UNO students. Graduates like Michael Falbo and Scipio Stubbs have leveraged the program to pursue degrees in fields such as accounting and multidisciplinary studies, highlighting the flexibility and career advancement opportunities it provides.

KETV featured a statement by UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, regarding the impact that philanthropist Bill Scott had on the UNO campus. Li expressed deep sadness at the loss of Scott. She emphasized his profound impact on the community, highlighting his legacy of generosity and service

KPNE (on-air only) spoke with Jaci Lindburg, Ph.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives, and Victor Winter, Ph.D., professor at UNO, regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications. They explored the historical development of AI, highlighting the shift from early logic-based AI to modern machine learning models capable of evolving and learning.

Friday, February 23

WOWT spoke with Alexey Kamenskiy, Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Biomechanics at UNO, regarding the department receiving a $11 million award for vascular disease research, coinciding with "American Heart Month" in February to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. The grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) establishes a Center for Cardiovascular Research in Biomechanics (CRiB), connecting UNO with global leaders in the field. With a focus on improving treatments for diseases affecting blood flow, the department aims to study blood vessel movement and develop better devices for enhancing blood circulation.

KETV spoke with Mike Kemp, Omaha Hockey's first head coach and long-time administrator, regarding the recent announcement of his retirement. Kemp's tenure saw significant milestones, from coaching the Mavericks to 194 career wins and an NCAA tournament appearance, to overseeing the development of UNO's facilities, including the construction of Baxter Arena. His impact extends far beyond wins and losses, as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Adrian Dowell acknowledges, emphasizing Kemp's enduring legacy as a leader. 3 News Now, BNN, The Omaha World-Herald, and USCHO also reported on Kemp’s retirement.

WalletHub received expert opinion from Anh Ta, Ph.D., assistant professor of management at UNO, regarding Personal Injury Protection (PIP). Tah gave insight as to what the benefits of having PIP are, and explained who is likely to benefit from the coverage.

The Omaha World-Herald published an article outlining the benefits and services of the Maverick Food Pantry, which ensures that students have access to healthy, free food items to alleviate hunger. Open to CSM and UNMC students, the pantry offers a range of food options and hygiene and toiletry items.

Friday, February 16

Harvest Public Media spoke with Josie Schafer, director of UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, about “brain drain” and the relocation of people with higher education degrees from the Midwest. Schafer has been tracking brain drain since 2010 and provided insights into what people are looking for.

KPNE (PBS) (on air only) spoke with Jeanne Reames, an Associate Professor of History and Director of the Ancient Mediterranean Studies program at UNO, about her recently serving as the historical consultant for the “Alexander: The Making of a God” docudrama series for Netflix. Reames provided some background to the story of Alexander’s rise to the throne.

Friday, February 09

The Grand Island Independent released an article analyzing a UNO report that was commissioned by the state, highlighting legislative changes over the past 15-20 years as the root cause of Nebraska's overcrowded prison system. Researchers warned that expansions in prison capacity offer only short-term solutions, advocating instead for sentencing reform and legislative changes. Other publications, including The Lincoln Journal Star and the Sioux City Journal, also released the article.

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with Zachary Hamilton, the associate director of UNO’s Center for Justice Research, regarding a report by researchers at UNO’s Center for Justice Research, commissioned by the Nebraska legislature, which suggests that building a new state prison won't solve overcrowding without policy changes. Recommendations include updating inmate classification tools, considering alternatives to incarceration for short-term sentences, and reviewing laws that lengthen sentences.

WOWT spoke with Rich Klein, Ph.D., who oversees UNO’s student recruitment and financial assistance, regarding the delays in federal financial aid data. Klein shared insights into the impact of the delay on student enrollment operations and schedules.

KETV reported on UNO’s celebrations in honor of Black History Month. Sierra Roseby, UNO's assistant director of student leadership, emphasized the university's commitment to celebrating diverse identities during Black History Month. UNO student Marie Claire-Broohm shared how meaningful it was to see her culture celebrated, highlighting the importance of events like these in making students feel seen and appreciated. BNN also shared the story.

Friday, February 02

The Nebraska Examiner released an article citing a study by UNO that highlights chronic prison overcrowding in Nebraska. The report proposed alternatives for short-term inmates, such as county jails. The report also recommended diverting "short timers" to reduce overcrowding, potentially eliminating the need for a new prison. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is exploring options outlined in the UNO study, emphasizing the importance of strategic alternatives for improved public safety and cost savings.

The Grand Island Independent reported on Peggy Jones, associate professor of theater at UNO, speaking at a gallery talk Saturday afternoon at Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center regarding the “Beautiful Black” collection, which features contemporary Black artists from all over the world. Jones told the publication that she is “amazed and intrigued” by the “Beautiful Black” works every time she sees them.

Wallet Hub received expert opinion from Brian Payne, Ph.D., associate professor of finance at UNO, regarding umbrella insurance. Payne provided insight into who benefits from umbrella insurance, how to choose coverage, and more.

Friday, January 12

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with Jennifer Lemke, Ph.D., assistant professor of teacher education in UNO’s College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences, about UNO’s courses implementing the five pillars of reading. The article also noted that UNO was the only teacher college to receive an “A” grade in Nebraska. This was based on a report published in June by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ). Other publications including the Star Herald shared the story.

Monday, January 8

The Omaha World-Herald received spoke with Josie Schafer, Ph.D., director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service, regarding why young people are leaving Nebraska after pursuing higher education. stated that there are several reasons that the "brain drain" phenomenon is continuing to increase in Nebraska. Other publications, including the Kearny Hub and the North Platte Telegraph, shared the story.

The Nebraska Examiner received expert opinion from Jaci Lindburg, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor of innovative and learning-centric initiatives; Victor Winter, Ph.D., professor of computer science at the UNO College of Information Science and Technology; and Cassie Mallette, instructional design specialist at UNO’s Division of Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives, regarding advancements in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They discussed how AI can be used as a tool, and how this impacts Nebraska lawmakers.

Friday, January 4

Money Geek received expert opinion from Sona Klucarova, Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at UNO’s College of Business Administration regarding behavioral finance. The article highlighted the impact of behavioral finance, and the importance of understanding it.

Aero News Network highlighted UNO's Aviation Institute, noting its use of the Boeing 747 flight simulator to prepare students for their careers. The publication spoke with Thomas Reid, a recent graduate of the program, who expressed how exciting it was for students to have access to the simulator.

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with Preston Love Jr., M.P.S., a Black Studies instructor at UNO, regarding the importance of voting and grassroots engagement in the Omaha community.

Thursday, December 14

WTOP-DC (on-air only) received expert opinion from Seamus Hughes, a senior faculty member at UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE), regarding a case involving a person flying from Denmark to the U.S. without a ticket or passport, raising significant security concerns. Hughes highlighted the layers of security failures evident in this scenario, prompting questions about potential security breakdowns. Hughes emphasized ongoing efforts to understand the situation, including forensic analysis of seized electronics.

KIOS (on-air only) featured Chris Moore, Ph.D., a physics professor at UNO and Director of the UNO STEM TRAIL Center. Moore stressed the human element driving scientific progress. He underlined the need to merge technological solutions with human-driven actions for a better world. Moore urged making science relatable through storytelling, emphasizing that human engagement drives scientific advancements for a brighter future.

KVNO spoke with Hillary Nather-Detisch, Executive Director at UNO’s Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center, regarding upcoming plans to grow the museum. Nather-Detisch stated that the expansion of the museum would make it more accessible to all community members.

Friday, December 8

The Nebraska Examiner published an op-ed piece authored by Jaci Lindburg, Ph.D., the associate vice chancellor for Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives at UNO, and Cassie Mallette, an instructional design specialist and adjunct professor at UNO, regarding the integration of AI into education. UNO's Division of Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives leads this charge, offering resources like the ChatGPT/AI Prompt Book to help faculty integrate AI effectively into courses.

WOWT reported on the story of Kentrell Amerson, a student at Howard Kennedy Elementary School, who defies odds by learning violin despite having one hand. Partnering with the Omaha Conservatory of Music's String Sprouts program, Kentrell gets a specially adapted "left-handed" violin. He also received a 3D-printed prosthesis from UNO’s Biomechanics Department. Kentrell was invited to visit the lab at UNO with his mother, Matise Payton, to see his new violin and prothesis for the first time.

PR Newswire reported on UNO’s recent partnership with international education specialists Study Group to increase international student recruitment. Study Group will draw on its global expertise and network of staff in country to recruit and support students through the admissions process from a wide range of countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa directly to the university, beginning with applications in February 2024 for the fall 2024 intake.

KLKN reported on UNO's Center for Justice Research doing further research into the effectiveness of Nebraska's initiatives aiding prisoner reintegration into society. Their recent study shifts focus to employer perspectives on the transition of ex-prisoners into the workforce. This research aims to enhance the transition process for the approximately 2,700 individuals released yearly by the Department of Correctional Services, fostering smoother community integration and benefiting both ex-prisoners and employers.

Wednesday, December 6

Chadron Radio reported on "Faces of Transit in Nebraska," a collaborative effort led by UNO, which highlights the pivotal role of rural transit agencies in connecting communities statewide. This video series showcases the impact of public transit on rural residents' lives, emphasizing its role as a lifeline for healthcare, work, and education.

The Fremont Tribune cited a study conducted by UNO’s Center for Justice Research, released in February, which concluded that "only a small minority of programs" run by Nebraska corrections to turn inmates into law-abiding citizens were evidence-based. The study was cited regarding Nebraska's state prisons new initiative for inmate reentry with the "5-Keys for Wellbeing Development.” This $900,000 initiative focused on holistic preparation for society. The program, replacing previous classes, emphasizes healthy thinking, relationships, and meaningful work, aiming to curb recidivism.

The Midwest Messenger reported on The Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) partnering with the Center for Public Affairs Research at UNO to conduct a survey regarding youths' perceptions of rural towns. The Greater Nebraska Youth Survey underscores youth's preference for small towns, with 64% envisioning their future there. Contrary to belief, small towns thrive with filled homes, attracting younger demographics seeking a simpler lifestyle. Jobs aren't the sole magnet; safety, good schools, and family proximity are pivotal.

The Longmont Leader spoke with Professor Emeritus Sam Walker, Ph.D., regarding widespread lapses in background investigations for police hires. With rising retirements and difficulties in recruitment, even departments conducting thorough checks face challenges.

Friday, December 1

KETV spoke with Rachel Fairbanks, outside hitter for UNO’s women's volleyball team, regarding their NCAA tournament debut, gearing up with high spirits and a focused mindset for their first-round match in Kansas. Players emphasize enjoying the moment and playing their game, aiming to take it step by step in this new era for the program.

The Lincoln Journal Star and the Sioux City Journal reported on UNO’s expansion with the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture facility, a $160 million USDA facility at Nebraska Innovation Campus. Set to double staff, it emphasizes precision agriculture, shifting from prior biofuel focus. Engaging multiple disciplines, including computing and engineering, it collaborates with the proposed Nebraska Ag-Tech Innovation Accelerator for practical solutions, shaping the future of agricultural research in Nebraska.

West Observer spoke with Dreamer’s Pathway Scholars Program Coordinator and Staff Advisory Council (SAC) member, Yajaria Gonzalez, who is a Mexican immigrant, and gained citizenship through DACA after 20 years in the US. Joining the Democratic Party, she praised its pro-immigrant stance. Disappointed with Biden, she desires immigration reform. Her story mirrors a broader immigrant ambivalence toward parties, highlighted in a Times/KFF survey revealing diverse political leanings beyond typical assumptions.

Friday, November 27

The Mundo Latino Network reported on the 20th anniversary of UNO's OLLAS celebration, honoring Lourdes Gouveia Ph.D., Liz Codina, and Daniel Martin for their impactful contributions. Reflecting on two decades, the event underscored OLLAS' community significance, academic impact, and collective support driving cultural and educational enrichment.

The Omaha World-Herald announced UNO's hockey team as the first to test the inaugural ice-skating season at Heartland of America Park's skate ribbon. Following a successful roller skating phase, the transition to ice skating involved installing glycol lines and chillers. MECA introduced a timed ticketing system to manage crowds, offering skate rentals and outlining skating hours. Engdahl anticipates a surge in popularity during the holidays and plans to continue skating as long as weather permits.

The Nebraska Examiner cited a study by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Justice Research, released in February, concluded that “only a small minority of programs” run by Nebraska corrections to turn inmates into law-abiding citizens were evidence-based. The citing followed a new implement of a holistic approach for inmate reentry, introducing the "5-Keys for Wellbeing Development" program. Backed by a substantial grant, it focuses on mental preparedness, leveraging fellow inmates as guides. The initiative aims to reduce recidivism rates and overcrowding, emphasizing healthier mindsets and successful societal integration.

KETV reported that the Mavericks will face the Jayhawks at KU for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The first game will take place on Friday, December 1st at KU. The University Daily Kansan also reported on the upcoming game.

The Lincoln Journal Star announced the USDA's $160 million research facility at UNL's Innovation Campus, expanding to double staff, will engage various disciplines beyond agriculture. UNO's Department of Computer Science may collaborate with the center, exploring agricultural innovations through a national security lens. Additionally, plans for an Ag-Tech Innovation Accelerator could extend research to commercial applications statewide, with UNO's National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center potentially contributing expertise. The project signifies a significant collaboration among NU campuses, leveraging diverse resources for agricultural advancements and economic impact.

The Nebraska Examiner reported on UNO's transition to competitive Division I athletics highlighted victories, yet questions emerged regarding Trev Albert’s fiscal management post-transition. An internal memo flagged financial reliance, citing state and federal funding for Baxter Arena's operational expenses. Amidst scrutiny, Albert’s fundraising for UNL's massive stadium renovation prompts concern over UNO's fiscal stewardship in athletics.

Kappan released a recommendation and summary, authored by Ferial Pearson, Ph.D., assistant professor for UNO’s College of Education, regarding Case Studies on Diversity and Social Justice Education, written by Gorski and Pothini. The two introduce an equity literacy framework in their book, offering scenarios across school levels to analyze and confront inequity. They tackle pressing issues like Black Lives Matter, body-shaming, and LGBTQ+ oppression, illustrating how various biases affect school communities. The book ends each chapter with discussion points for facilitators, aiding in complex case analysis.

Friday, November 20

WOWT spoke with UNO’s Director of Afghanistan Studies, Sher Jan Ahmadzai regarding the "Afghan Refugee Impact," a program aiding educators in serving Afghan refugees. Led by Ahmadzai, a refugee himself, it addresses cultural gaps and aims to train 60+ teachers from Omaha, Millard, and Lincoln schools. The curriculum focuses on refugees' experiences, cultural nuances, religion, and language barriers, benefitting both refugees and American students.

The Omaha World-Herald reported on The Metropolitan Omaha Educational Consortium (MOEC) program, organized through UNO, aimed to combat the educator shortage in Nebraska. The first cohort of 43 educators from 12 Omaha-area districts participated, exploring initiatives to boost teacher retention and enhance the teaching profession. The program's success led to the launch of a second cohort, continuing its mission.

The Nebraska Examiner spoke with Laura Grams, Ph.D., an associate professor of philosophy and president of UNO AAUP, regarding concern over budget cuts limiting educational opportunities. Faculty associations emphasize the importance of maintaining a diverse curriculum and worry about the impact of significant cuts on academic quality and students' financial burdens. NU leadership aims to navigate these challenges by reevaluating programs and seeking a balance between fiscal responsibility and academic excellence.

The Omaha Community Foundation announced that The Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS), which assists Latino communities in Nebraska and the Great Plains in successfully engaging in the region’s political, economic, and social life, was awarded a $25,000 grant.

Thursday, November 16

KETV and The Gateway reported on a UNO Club Hockey player, Gabe Chubb, who was hospitalized after a serious hit to the head during a game against the University of Missouri Club Hockey. Teammates reported that they feared paralysis; both teams prayed for his recovery. Chubb has received an outpour of support from the community, especially the UNO Club Hockey team.

Monday, November 13

The Omaha World-Herald covered the landing of an Air Force helicopter on UNO’s campus. The event was being hosted through the U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 470 program at UNO, and gave students, faculty, staff, and the general public the opportunity to have an up-close look at the aircraft. Other publications, including The Gateway, also covered the landing.

The Gateway covered UNO’s fourth annual "Wear Black, Give Back" day, which raised $761,285 with 4,967 gifts, breaking the previous record. The event promotes campus community support and involvement.

KIOS promoted an upcoming concert that features a collaboration between UNO’s Jazz Ensembles and the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO). Together, the groups will present a concert featuring classic and contemporary big band literature. Included will be works by Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, and Steely Dan. Concert takes place on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30pm at the Strauss Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, November 9

The Omaha World-Herald and KETV spoke with Yu-Che Chen Ph.D., professor at UNO’s School of Public Administration, regarding a UNO research team securing a $750,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation for developing an AI chatbot. The chatbot aims to aid Native American tribe members and emergency management agencies in responding to natural disasters. The grant will also facilitate the establishment of a policy framework between tribal nations and the federal government for disaster management. Chen highlighted the vulnerability of tribal nations during emergencies and explained that the chatbot, connected to ChatGPT, will enable residents to report damage and ask questions, streamlining incident reports for emergency managers.

Rural Radio Network reported on UNO being amongst the top schools in the ‘Best for Vets’ rankings released by Military Times. The network noted that UNO ranked 17th on the list of 325 universities nationwide and ranked highest on the list among institutions in Nebraska.

Monday, November 6

WOWT reported on UNO’s response to the introduction of NIL rules in college sports. UNO partnered with the Bull Market collective to release a Mavericks-labeled beer, Bull Market lager, connecting student-athletes with opportunities to benefit from NIL, such as autograph sessions and endorsements, while ensuring NCAA compliance.

WOWT spoke with Jeanne Reames, Ph.D., the Ancient Mediterranean Studies program director at UNO, regarding a UNL student using A.I. to decipher an ancient scroll. Reames offered expert opinion on what the uncovering could mean for other ancient texts.

Friday, November 3

The Omaha World-Herald spoke with Jaci Lindburg, UNO associate vice chancellor, regarding the story of two UNO students and how the university has helped them be successful. A recent survey done by UNO revealed that many students are juggling work, family commitments, and their degree pursuit, making flexible degree programs crucial. Online and hybrid classes offer students access to information, flexibility with accountability, and cost savings through digital course content. UNO is committed to helping its students be successful in achieving their academic goals by offering a mix of course formats.

Monday, October 30

Pluribus News cited a study co-authored by Craig Maher, Ph.D., director of the School of Public Administration at UNO, that was presented at the conference for public finance researchers and practitioners. The study involved using ChatGPT to analyze the fiscal health of the small town of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.