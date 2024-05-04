Arbor - Women's Health Elevated Acquires Avero Diagnostics Women's Health Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbor - Women's Health Elevated, a leading provider of specialized pathology services dedicated to women’s health, proudly announces its recent acquisition of the women’s health division of Avero Diagnostics, based in Irving, Texas.
Dr. Ryan Fortna, President of Avero Diagnostics, expressed gratitude for the acquisition, stating, "We believe Arbor’s dedication to excellence and innovation will serve these clients and patients well. This transition allows Avero to focus its resources to better serve patients and providers in our more focused markets."
Wayne Rigler, Chief Commercial Officer for Arbor, emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition for Arbor, stating, "This transaction aligns perfectly with our vision to broaden our reach into new markets and expand our portfolio to better support Women’s Health Providers and their patients. It’s an exciting chapter in our journey as we work to foster innovation in women’s health.”
Dr. Hampton Richards, Founder, President, and CMO for Arbor, echoed these sentiments, affirming Arbor’s ongoing commitment to empowering women’s health providers and their patients. “Arbor remains steadfast in our mission to provide access to specialized diagnostic services and cutting-edge analytical tools, enabling providers to enhance practice performance, streamline workflow, and elevate patient care. This acquisition is a significant leap forward in realizing our mission."
About Arbor – Women’s Health Elevated
Founded in 2016, Arbor – Women’s Health Elevated is a leading provider of specialized diagnostic services and solutions tailored to meet the needs of Women’s Health Practices and the patients they support. Learn more at Arborwh.com
