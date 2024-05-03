MPD Seeks Suspect in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to locate a suspect involved in a robbery.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 4:55 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was inside of a retail establishment in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066170