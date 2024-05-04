Submit Release
MEDIA RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads

 

 

MEDIA RELEASE

May 3, 2024

Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads

 

Kalaeloa, Hawai‘i – The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be preparing for its annual training exercises during the month of May. From May 6-23, 2024, the HIARNG will be conducting convoy operations from its facilities (Kalaeloa and Wahiawā) to pier 39 on Sand Island Access Road. They will be shipping their vehicles and equipment to Hawaiʻi Island for the execution of their annual training in June.

 

Military vehicles with trailers will be using H1 eastbound, stay on the viaduct and then continue to Nimitz Hwy. and turn onto Sand Island Access Rd. until reaching Pier 39. The 10-vehicle convoys will travel within the window of 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays only, from May 6-23. The convoys will use the far-right lane on all roadways.

 

Motorists are advised to be aware of the higher numbers and possible slower speeds of the military vehicles along their route.


