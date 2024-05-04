MEDIA RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
STATE OF HAWAI‘I
KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL
3949 DIAMOND HEAD ROAD
HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I 96816-4495
KENNETH S. HARA
MAJOR GENERAL
ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
STEPHEN F. LOGAN
BRIGADIER GENERAL
DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
MEDIA RELEASE
May 3, 2024
#2024-004
For Immediate Release
Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads
Kalaeloa, Hawai‘i – The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be preparing for its annual training exercises during the month of May. From May 6-23, 2024, the HIARNG will be conducting convoy operations from its facilities (Kalaeloa and Wahiawā) to pier 39 on Sand Island Access Road. They will be shipping their vehicles and equipment to Hawaiʻi Island for the execution of their annual training in June.
Military vehicles with trailers will be using H1 eastbound, stay on the viaduct and then continue to Nimitz Hwy. and turn onto Sand Island Access Rd. until reaching Pier 39. The 10-vehicle convoys will travel within the window of 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays only, from May 6-23. The convoys will use the far-right lane on all roadways.
Motorists are advised to be aware of the higher numbers and possible slower speeds of the military vehicles along their route.
Media Contact:
Maj. (Ret.) Jeffrey D. Hickman
Director, Public Affairs
State of Hawai‘i, Department of Defense
Office: 808-441-7000
Direct: 808-779-8008