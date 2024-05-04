MEDIA RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads

JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR KE KIAʻĀINA STATE OF HAWAI‘I KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL 3949 DIAMOND HEAD ROAD HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I 96816-4495 KENNETH S. HARA MAJOR GENERAL ADJUTANT GENERAL KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA STEPHEN F. LOGAN BRIGADIER GENERAL DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

May 3, 2024

Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Convoys on Oʻahu Roads

Kalaeloa, Hawai‘i – The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be preparing for its annual training exercises during the month of May. From May 6-23, 2024, the HIARNG will be conducting convoy operations from its facilities (Kalaeloa and Wahiawā) to pier 39 on Sand Island Access Road. They will be shipping their vehicles and equipment to Hawaiʻi Island for the execution of their annual training in June.

Military vehicles with trailers will be using H1 eastbound, stay on the viaduct and then continue to Nimitz Hwy. and turn onto Sand Island Access Rd. until reaching Pier 39. The 10-vehicle convoys will travel within the window of 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays only, from May 6-23. The convoys will use the far-right lane on all roadways.

Motorists are advised to be aware of the higher numbers and possible slower speeds of the military vehicles along their route.



