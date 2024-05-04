Office of the Governor – Travel Release – Gov. Green to Attend Milken Conference with Global Leaders

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TO ATTEND MILKEN CONFERENCE

WITH GLOBAL LEADERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 3, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California on the evening of Saturday, May 4 to attend the Milken Institute Global Conference. Governor Green was invited to join the conference for critical discussions with thought leaders on topics such as health, community resilience, climate change, and global leadership. Governor Green will return to Hawai‘i on the morning of Thursday, May 9.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of May 4 through the evening of May 7.

Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the evening of May 7 until Governor Green’s return on the morning of May 9.

