Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,468 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Travel Release – Gov. Green to Attend Milken Conference with Global Leaders

JOSH GREEN, M.D.   

  

   
GOVERNOR   

KE KIAʻĀINA  

  

  

GOVERNOR GREEN TO ATTEND MILKEN CONFERENCE

WITH GLOBAL LEADERS

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

May 3, 2024   

HONOLULU ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California on the evening of Saturday, May 4 to attend the Milken Institute Global Conference. Governor Green was invited to join the conference for critical discussions with thought leaders on topics such as health, community resilience, climate change, and global leadership. Governor Green will return to Hawai‘i on the morning of Thursday, May 9. 

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of May 4 through the evening of May 7.  

Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the evening of May 7 until Governor Green’s return on the morning of May 9. 

   

# # #   

    

Media Contacts:      

Erika Engle    

Press Secretary    

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i    

Phone: 808-586-0120   

Email: [email protected]    

     

Makana McClellan      

Director of Communications      

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi     

Cell: 808265-0083      

Email: [email protected]    

 

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Travel Release – Gov. Green to Attend Milken Conference with Global Leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more