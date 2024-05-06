Adam S. Kaplan Supports OneFamily Organization
Adam S. Kaplan has become part of ‘The Family’ by supporting OneFamily with monthly contributions.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gesture of community support and engagement, Adam S. Kaplan has announced his monthly commitment to OneFamily, a dedicated non-profit organization helping victims of terror in Israel rebuild their lives.
Through this new philanthropic endeavor, Mr. Kaplan seeks to support and advocate for the safety of Israeli people while committing to continued philanthropic and business excellence. His decision to support OneFamily with ongoing contributions is rooted in his personal beliefs in the power of solidarity and rehabilitation.
"Supporting OneFamily is about becoming part of a larger cause that heals, rebuilds, and strengthens the bonds within a community affected by violence and oppression," said Mr. Kaplan.
OneFamily is a premier organization focused on providing comprehensive assistance to terror victims, facilitating both physical and emotional healing processes through financial, legal, and emotional support. More about the organization’s impactful work can be found at OneFamily.
Kaplan’s involvement with OneFamily is a reflection of his deep commitment to humanitarian values and his desire to make a tangible impact outside of the boardroom on the lives of individuals and families who endure unimaginable hardships.
Adam S. Kaplan is a business professional whose career path is characterized by excellence and dedication. With a strong background in financial consulting, Kaplan excels in managing diverse business portfolios. His success is rooted in his passion and unwavering commitment to his clients. Kaplan is an accomplished academic in economics and also enjoys aviation, model car crafting, sports, and cultural exploration. His ethical practice and leadership skills have made him a respected figure in the consulting world.
