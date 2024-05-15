Demand Surges as TLC Modular USA Secures Orders for 356,000 SF of Premium Modular Developments in California and Hawaii
Company executing a plan to set-up multiple TLC Modular USA assembly plants Nationwide...creating thousands of jobs.BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Modular USA Inc., a pioneering leader in modular construction solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone with the acquisition of orders in 2024 totaling 356,000 square feet in premium modular developments across California and Hawaii. These orders encompass a diverse range of projects including townhomes, apartments, single-family homes, and assisted living facilities, reflecting the growing demand for innovative, sustainable construction solutions in these regions.
With a combined value exceeding $250,000,000, these orders underscore the market's confidence in TLC Modular USA's cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence. The company's modular approach to construction offers numerous advantages, including faster build times, enhanced sustainability, and superior quality control. The company will be breaking ground in California beginning July 2024.
In addition, TLC Modular USA is designing and bidding on over 1 million square feet of hotels, apartments, and assisted living facilities for clients by converting their existing stick-built plans into efficient and cost-effective modular design construction. This initiative represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the construction industry, streamlining processes, and reducing environmental impact.
One of the distinguishing features of TLC Modular USA's constructions is their solid steel construction, providing unparalleled strength and safety, especially during disasters. Additionally, the modular approach ensures greener, smarter, and more sustainable buildings with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.
To ensure the highest standards of design excellence, TLC Modular USA has engaged the services of S38 design firm, led by the renowned architect and award winner, Matt Young. This collaboration is set to elevate the aesthetic appeal and functionality of TLC Modular USA's developments, further enhancing their market competitiveness in California and Hawaii.
Amir Borochov, CEO of TLC Modular USA, expressed his excitement about the company's recent achievements, stating, "We are excited by the overwhelming demand for our modular solutions in California, Hawaii and beyond, which reflects the industry's recognition of the numerous benefits our technology offers. With our commitment to innovation and sustainability, we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results for our clients in these regions."
Due to high demand for the TLC Modular USA’s premium housing, the company is executing a plan to set-up multiple TLC Modular USA assembly plants Nationwide, creating thousands of jobs for the local economy as it ramps up production and scale.
As TLC Modular USA continues to spearhead advancements in modular construction throughout the United States, the company remains dedicated to driving positive change within the industry, delivering superior quality, efficiency, and value to clients in these vibrant markets.
About TLC Modular USA:
TLC Modular USA Inc. is a leading provider of modular construction solutions, offering innovative and sustainable building solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional projects. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, TLC Modular USA is revolutionizing the construction industry, delivering superior quality, efficiency, and value to clients in California, Hawaii, and throughout the United States.
industry.
David Matatov
TLC Modular USA Inc.
info@tlcmodularusa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn