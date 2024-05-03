Exploring the Season’s Hottest Listings in Los Angeles

As the vibrant city basks in the warmth of the sun, the luxury market comes alive with an array of stunning properties waiting to be explored. Venture into the world of architectural marvels, lush gardens, and sophisticated living spaces that define the essence of Los Angeles luxury. From the iconic hills of Mar Vista to the sandy shores of Malibu Beach, each property tells a unique story of elegance and refinement in more of the most coveted real estate markets in the world.

Paul Salazar, Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, said, “When I show properties during the spring season, I am overtaken by the sheer natural beauty Los Angeles offers.” , Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, said, “When I show properties during the spring season, I am overtaken by the sheer natural beauty Los Angeles offers.”

11964 Modjeska Place. Represented by Paul Salazar. Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

MAR VISTA

In Mar Vista is a property on Modjeska Place that takes Los Angeles living to a new level. The Atrium House by renowned developer Wylan/James is a contemporary masterpiece that showcases a thoughtfully designed floor plan centered around living art — the atrium. The seamless indoor-outdoor living is epitomized by the home’s ambiance and character. Salazar, listing agent for The Atrium House, told Robb Report, “What I love about Wylan/James Developments is they utilize square footage to create a space that is not only livable but beautiful.”

1018 Chautauqua Blvd. Represented by David Kramer and Andrew Buss. Photo Credit: Nils Timm.

PACIFIC PALISADES

In Pacific Palisades on Chautauqua Boulevard is another home that embodies luxury, distinct soul, and authentic narrative expressed as a livable work of art. The Dragon, by Jae Omar and JVE Development Group, has been thoughtfully conceived and brought to life with the highest degree of inspiration and craftsmanship. The double-height entryway opens to reveal a dramatic showcase of Jae Omar’s signature design elements, including natural wood details that stretch up the walls to the vaulted ceilings, expansive panes of glass that perfectly frame curated courtyards, delicate plaster walls, live-edge finishes, and showstopping stonework. Methodically designed and executed at every turn and represented by David Kramer, President, and Andrew Buss, Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, The Dragon is a true piece of masterful art set as the foundation for luxury living in one of the most coveted locations in the world.

17 23rd Ave. Represented by David Kramer and Ruby Fay. Photo Credit: Anthony Barcelo.

VENICE

In Venice Beach is a luxurious coastal boasting sustainability and ingenuity. Crafted by renowned architect David Hertz, the property boasts 5 beds and 8 baths. The open floor plan seamlessly integrates dual kitchens and dining areas on two levels, creating a refined living experience with refreshed interiors, natural light, and privacy. Ruby Fay, Estate Agent at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties and listing agent for 17 23rd Avenue said, “With the history of the original Hollywood Bowl engrained into the home, there isn’t another property in the iconic Venice Beach like it.”

23705 Malibu Colony Rd 31A. Represented by Chad Rogers. Photo Credit: Jeff Ong/Post Rain Productions.

MALIBU BEACH

In Malibu’s exclusive Malibu Colony is a property designed by WHY Architects and built by Marmol Radziner. This timeless work of art is one-of-a-kind and offers a seamless and functional easy living environment. The compound consists of 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, gourmet kitchen with center island & breakfast nook, dining room, Hastens beds throughout, and an elevator. Lush foliage surrounds the private pool and spa which creates a perfect Zen escape while soaking up the California sun with a built-in BBQ and a heated al fresco dining area. Direct beach access across the street to one of the most prime sections of Colony Beach. Represented by Chad Rogers, Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, this property is ideal for anyone looking for the ultimate short or long-term getaway within the most desired beach enclave in Malibu.

