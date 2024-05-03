Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee Returns to West Seattle

After a three-year absence, Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee is returning to West Seattle. Expected opening is summer 2024.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a three-year absence, Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee is returning to West Seattle. The brand locally famous for its hand-forged doughnuts and coffee roasted in-house will open in the West Seattle Junction on California Ave. Expected opening is summer 2024.

West Seattle residents have keenly awaited Top Pot's return since the company's Alki Beach lease ended in 2021. This new cafe will offer all of Top Pot’s classic doughnuts and artisanal beverages, along with exciting new additions like bite-sized Pot Holes and Opal Vietnamese Style Cold Brew.

Top Pot CEO Jim Eschweiler commented, "We are very excited to return to West Seattle and encouraged by the response we’ve already received as rumors began to circulate. This will be our first new opening in more than five years, and after the last few years marked by the pandemic and bridge closures, there is absolutely no better place for it to happen than in West Seattle." Eschweiler noted that the company will be opening a new state-of-the-art production bakery in Kent during the summer, adding that retail expansion is also a priority in the near future.

Founded in 2002 by brothers Mark and Michael Klebeck, Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee has expanded across the Greater Seattle area with 16 cafes and a large wholesale business. The new West Seattle cafe will mark the company's 17th location. Top Pot is widely celebrated for its timeless doughnut recipes, hand-crafted beverages, and its comfortable vintage aesthetic. The brand strives to be known for three things: People, Quality and Consistency.

