Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

May 3, 2024   

   

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 5.  

This action is taken to honor the 89 firefighters who died in 2023 and the 137 firefighters who died in previous years. One of the firefighters died in the line of duty was Tre’ Evans-Dumanran from the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety. 

“This nation owes every firefighter who gets up each morning and goes to work not knowing if they will make it home. We owe their families. We owe everyone who has ever lost a firefighter that they loved. They lost a piece of their soul,” said U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. “These heroes’ courageous legacy lives on in the communities they kept safe, and in our work to be there for one another the way that they were always there for us.” 

“As we remember the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, let us also honor their sacrifice by remembering the risks they faced every day to protect our communities. Their selflessness has saved many lives and I am incredibly grateful for their service. On this fallen firefighter memorial weekend, let us keep their memory alive by supporting their families and continuing to support our local fire departments,” said Governor Green. 

To see President Biden’s proclamation, click here. 

 

# # #   

   

