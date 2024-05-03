David Braun selected for district magistrate judge position in Franklin ...

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected David Braun to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Franklin County.

Braun’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He currently is in private practice at Braun Law. He fills a vacancy created by the March 1 retirement of District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.

The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.

District magistrate judge appointment process



To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Franklin County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new district magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Brandon Jones and Colton Waymire, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.