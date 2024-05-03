El Paso area CBP officers begin week with several large drug busts

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry made multiple significant drug seizures to start the week. The activity including fentanyl and cocaine seizures totaling 124 pounds.

“The drugs seized by our CBP workforce will not cause harm in the communities we share,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We are hard at work every day utilizing multiple tools to identify and stop those who attempt to circumvent our inspection process.”

Fentanyl bundles seized by CBP.

On May 1, CBP officers working at the Ysleta port of entry seized 11.2 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were concealed in a 2012 Ibiza being driven by a 26-year-old male Mexican citizen. The seizure was made while CBP officers were conducting an enforcement operation in the lanes of traffic just south of the primary inspection booths. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam during which wrapped bundles were spotted in the center console area. A total of 15 drug-filled packages were removed from the compartment.

On April 30, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 42.5 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were concealed in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra being driven by a 48-year-old male U.S. citizen. The seizure was made when CBP officers monitoring the Low Energy Portal inspection system spotted anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle and advised primary CBP officers. A canine sweep of the car was positive and a Z-Portal (x-ray) scan of the car also revealed anomalies. CBP officers removed 18 cocaine-filled bundles from the rocker panels of the car.

Drug loaded bundles in quarter panels.

CBP officers working in El Paso made two additional large cocaine seizures since Monday totaling 70.8 pounds. Subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal authorities for prosecution.

