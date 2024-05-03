Howard University’s New Online Degree Program Provides New Opportunities for Continuing Education

The Howard University School of Education recently launched an online degree program for students who have completed at least 60 college credit hours. The program was introduced to offer opportunities for the nearly 50 million adult learners who have earned college credit and have an interest in earning their degrees.

The program offers enrollees the opportunity to complete a human development degree. Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the curriculum, this program offers career pathways to advanced degrees and prepares students to work in many fields, including public policy, health services, counseling, and more, according to Morris Thomas, Ph.D., assistant provost for digital learning and director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Assessment.

“Online learning has been, for more than a decade, one of the fastest growing sectors of higher education” Thomas said. "Students are demanding this modality and Howard continuously focuses on responding to this demand. Engaging in this modality helps us to advance opportunities for current and prospective students and expand our reach as an institution.”

According to research conducted by the Journal for Developmental Education, students do not complete their degrees for a range of reasons, including financial support. While institutions can support in the form of grants or scholarships, expenses such as childcare and work conflicts still impose barriers on one’s ability to pursue higher education. Demographic, environmental, and psychosocial factors also play a role in students’ motivation to persist through their degree programs.

Howard’s consistent innovation in providing more online learning opportunities is aimed at lessening the impact of factors that traditionally serve as barriers to education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average national retention rate in 2022 was 76.5%. Howard University has an approximate retention rate of 90%.

“Since its inception, we have been an institution that has provided access to all and have been engaged in social justice. This is the perfect place for anyone interested in an inclusive environment focused on social justice and equity because those things are ingrained into our mission, vision, and values," said Thomas.

Online learning provides increased access and equity to a Howard University education for people from all backgrounds. Howard’s high first-year retention rates allow the University to expand the reach of the program beyond former Howard students. Any student who has completed at least 60 approved credit hours and meets the minimum grade point average requirement is eligible to apply to this program.

Housed in the School of Education, the online degree completion program is designed for working professionals and offers flexible scheduling and a clear pathway to a bachelor’s degree at a discounted rate. Students who apply by Tuesday, May 7, will be considered for $2,500 scholarships.

Learn more at https://provost.howard.edu/undergraduate-online-degree-completion.

###