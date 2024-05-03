Governor Shapiro Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

Harrisburg, PA – Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff on Sunday, May 5, 2024, to honor Pennsylvania firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“During National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, we honor the Pennsylvania firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, running towards danger and giving their lives in the line of duty to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We will always honor their legacy and remember their lives of service – and Lori and I pray for the family members and loved ones they leave behind. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

The United States and Commonwealth flags shall fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

