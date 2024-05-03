Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,521 in the last 365 days.

Treasury, IRS issue frequently asked questions regarding disaster relief related to retirement plans and IRAs

IR-2024-132, May 3, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) in Fact Sheet 2024-19, relating to rules for distributions from retirement plans and IRAs and for retirement plan loans, for certain individuals impacted by federally declared major disasters.

The FAQs relate to the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0) provision that provides for ongoing disaster relief for certain distributions and loans in the case of federally declared major disasters. Prior to the changes made by SECURE 2.0, there was no disaster relief allowing these distributions and loans that applied generally for all major disasters.

The FAQs are intended to assist individuals, employers, and retirement plan and IRA service providers, and they are divided into four categories:

  • General information
  • Taxation and reporting of qualified disaster recovery distributions
  • Repayment of qualified distributions taken for the purpose of purchasing or constructing a principal residence in a qualified disaster area
  • Loans from certain qualified plans

IRS-FAQ

You just read:

Treasury, IRS issue frequently asked questions regarding disaster relief related to retirement plans and IRAs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more