Stegmann Launches Teacher Discount Program for Comfortable + Sustainable Footwear

ASHLAND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teachers are our first style icons. Along with lesson plans and daily inspiration, they bring the A+ game with their daily outfits. We know they’re on their feet all day. With every step across the classroom floor, they set kids up for success for life. To honor their style and dedication, Stegmann footwear announces its Teacher Discount Program.

For the entire Month of May, teachers can shop 25% off the brand’s collection of shoes. The month of May was chosen because Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10 and Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7 celebrate educators across the country. After the month of May, teachers can take advantage of a 12% off discount all year long.

“Thanks to features like stress-reducing cork soles and podiatrist-recommended arch support, we have found fans in teachers who wear our shoes all day in the classroom,” says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. “We wanted to show them that we are their fans, too.”

One teacher shared: “I am a teacher and am on my feet all day. I had a knee replacement last year and by the end of the school day my knee is swollen and my foot hurts. After three days of wearing these shoes [The Liesl Skimmer] I was feeling better, I could not believe how good I felt on Friday. I was walking quickly down the hall at school and realized I had not walked that fast in several years. I LOVE these shoes.”

The new teacher discount program applies to all shoes, but the complete Teacher’s Favorites Collection includes these shoes that are most popular among educators and other faculty who work on their feet all day:

-Eva Mary Janes: Cute adjustable straps available felt or leather options.

-Maria Mules: Easy to slip on and off but still look ultra polished.

-Chukka Boots: Cold weather friendly and no need for socks thanks to wool lining.

-Lieben Chelsea Boots: Slip on comfort all year round. Great for adventures in and out of the classroom.

-Heidi Sandals: Summer classroom style made simple with plenty of arch support and a wide sizing option.

-Layna Wedge: For days when you need a little heel and a pit of polish.

-Men’s Graz Cork Clog: Male teachers need comfort, too!

-108 Wool Clogs: Men and women alike love the classic wool clog for comfortable teacher outfits.

-Liesl Skimmers: Dress shoes that feel like slippers. A leather and wool felt options come in an array of women’s sizes.

-Woolflex Clog: The shoes that comes with the highest comfort rating overall as well as wide sizing options.

-Eco Clog: For the educators with a mind for sustainability and prioritize comfort.

-Edelweiss Wool Clog: Lined with pretty edelweiss flowers for a fun pop of color.

Stegmann’s shoes are not only known for being comfortable, but for alleviating foot, knee, and back pain associated with improper footwear or injury. That includes plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, and bunions.

“Stegmann shoes have an amazing design that contours to our arches and provides the right amount of support we deserve for all day wear and tear,” says Dr. Bradley of TLC’s My Feet are Killing Me. “I personally love the metatarsal support when standing for long periods of time."

One teacher shared in her review of Stegmann shoes, “fixed my Plantar Fasciitis in days…Amazing shoes that were recommended by my podiatrist to address issues with heel spurs and plantar fasciitis. Within days, my feet felt better and as a teacher, I’m on my feet all day. 10/10 would recommend. Will definitely be ordering more and some sandals for the warm months.”

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is experiencing a resurgence in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.