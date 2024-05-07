Vayan Group Appoints Chey Becker-Varto as Chief Commercial Officer

Chey Becker-Varto

Chey Becker-Varto appointed as Chief Commercial Officer to lead Intelligent Quality Assurance Solution at global OEMs and tier 1 suppliers.

I’m joining Vayan and look forward to leveraging Vayan’s highly skilled team, strong base of product offerings, long history of core successes and its world-class customer base.” — Chey Becker-Varto

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vayan Group, LLC, the leader in intelligence-driven quality assurance for manufacturing industries, has announced the appointment of Chey Becker-Varto as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. With Becker-Varto at the helm, this move positions Vayan to significantly enhance its commitment to product innovation and operational excellence in its mission to drive quality assurance at every touch point in the manufacturing process.

With its most recent investments and changes in executive management, Vayan continues to build upon its roots as a provider of inspection and containment services to offer comprehensive quality assurance solutions to the manufacturing industry. Intelligence Driven Quality is more relevant than ever with the shift towards digitalization and electrification of vehicles alongside the expanding EV and hybrid marketplace. Vayan inspects and reworks over 250 million parts annually across its 1,100 suppliers and 7 Centers of Excellence Center (CoEs) across North America.

Vayan has significantly improved its operational capabilities to speed the delivery of functionality essential to Vayan’s customers, and to allow the company to scale to meet continuing high demand for its Intelligence Driven Quality platform. The addition of Becker-Varto to lead these efforts confirms Vayan’s commitment to continued growth of its worldwide customer base.

Decades of Automotive and Manufacturing Experience

Becker-Varto has been a leader of high-growth companies for private equity sponsors and international corporations across many manufacturing industries, with a focus on automotive. Most recently, Becker-Varto was the Vice President of Sales - Americas at Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions. She previously served as Vice President of Sales of JD Norman Industries and GST Autoleather.

“I’m joining Vayan as the company is poised for significant growth, and look forward to leveraging Vayan’s highly skilled team, strong base of product offerings, long history of core successes and its world-class customer base,” Becker-Varto said. “The investments we’re planning and will execute upon in the immediate future will substantially increase Vayan’s value across the manufacturing industry, creating an exciting environment for our team, our shareholders and — especially — our customers.”

"We are excited to work with Chey as we accelerate Vayan’s mission of Intelligence Driven Quality Assurance in manufacturing,” said Keith Buckley, Vayan’s CEO. “Her background in the industry and track record in growing successful companies positions her well to relentlessly focus on customer value and partner with the existing management team.”

About Vayan Group

Vayan Group is a leading provider of quality assurance solutions to the electric vehicle, automotive, aerospace, electronics, household appliance, medical, and transportation end markets. The company ensures quality at many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies by utilizing its differentiated labor force, unique capabilities, and industry-leading technology. Learn more today: https://vayangroup.com/.