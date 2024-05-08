Empowering Women of Color in the Workplace: New Literacy Lab Webinar Series Aims to Spark Change
Virtual panel discussion aims to identify solutions to achieve business success and overcome workplace challenges women of color face in leadership roles
We recognize the critical need to address the unique barriers faced by women of color in the workplace and we are taking lessons from experts to help move the DEI conversation forward”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace continues to evolve, a new webinar series hosted by The Literacy Lab is poised to make a significant impact.
— Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab
Titled "Sister Insider: Overcoming Challenges in the Workplace," this innovative series aims to address the unique challenges faced by women of color in their professional journeys and provide actionable solutions to foster their ascent to leadership positions. The free event will take place virtually on May 30, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (EST).
Despite progress in diversity initiatives, women of color still encounter systemic obstacles that hinder their career advancement. From biases in hiring and promotion processes to a lack of representation in leadership roles, these challenges contribute to a significant disparity in leadership representation across industries.
Decades of research also demonstrate the workforce gender gap, both broadly and among leaders specifically. This is especially true for women of color, who account for only 4 percent of the C-suite level positions in the U.S., despite making up 20 percent of the country’s population.
The "Sister Insider" webinar series seeks to confront these issues head-on by facilitating dialogue, sharing insights, and offering strategies to effect meaningful change.
"We recognize the critical need to address the unique barriers faced by women of color in the workplace and we are taking lessons from experts such as acclaimed author Audre Lorde, whose powerful writings take on sexism, racism, and other challenges women face, to help move the DEI conversation forward," said Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab. "By providing a platform for open dialogue and sharing of experiences, we aim to empower women of color by creating a strong network where they can share ideas, tools and resources to help one another thrive in leadership positions."
The “Sister Insider” webinar series is part of The Literacy Lab’s Women of Color in Leadership initiative, which aims to equip the next generation of female leaders with unique insights as they find their seats at the leadership table.
To register for the “Sister Insider” event, click here. Participants can submit questions for the panelists before the event by emailing communications@theliteracylab.org.
# # #
About The Literacy Lab
The Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.
Lernard Freeman
The Literacy Lab
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram