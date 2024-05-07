Agreement of Cooperation: Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance & American Council of Independent Laboratories
GRMA & ACIL commitment to collaboration, advances dietary supplement product integrity, promoting scientific creditability and inclusion.
Together we can advance practices, methods, and maintain scientific rigor needed to address the challenges we face today.”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An agreement of cooperation has been reached between the Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance Inc (GRMA) and the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL).
— Allyn Shultis
Both organizations have an underlying commitment to collaboration, inclusion and promoting scientific creditability amongst our members and the broader industry. The purpose of this agreement is to establish the terms and conditions under which the two organizations will work together cooperatively with the goal of developing and advancing harmonized quality initiatives within the Health and Wellness Category (including, but not limited to, botanicals, dietary supplements, colors and cosmetics, drugs, and other consumables or health and wellness products of mutual concern).
ACIL and GRMA agree to participate in multiple strategic areas, including taskforces, committees, and working groups.
“Our relationship started through a shared goal of advancing dietary supplement product integrity. “We are excited to formalize our relationship with this MOU and recognize the ACIL Dietary Supplement Laboratory Practices by including it in the GRMA’s Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program” said GRMA Executive Director Allyn Shultis. “The GRMA has several major retailer and manufacturer members today and are excited to both expand and include scientific voices from ACIL and their independent labs members. Together we can advance practices, methods, and maintain scientific rigor needed to address the challenges we face today.”
“These kinds of alliances are extremely important to us, as well as to the industry we both serve. Collaboration is the key to getting things accomplished and we look forward to combining efforts over the course of the next few years” said ACIL CEO Richard Bright.
About the ACIL
American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association representing independent, commercial scientific and testing laboratories. Its members are professional services firms engaged in testing, product certification, consulting, and research and development. Affiliated membership is available to manufacturer’s laboratories, consultants, and suppliers to the industry. ACIL’s vision is to realize a healthy safe environment for society through the application of unbiased, scientific testing. ACIL’s mission is to provide the independent testing community with advocacy, education, and alliances, to enable members to better address environmental and product risks to the public.
About the GRMA
Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance, Inc., (GRMA) is a member-based 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation with an established independent certification program for the Health & Wellness Categories like dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products, and cosmetics/personal care products. GRMA members represent retailers, manufacturers, trade associations, the TIC community, and other organizations within the Health & Wellness Category. The GRMA’s mission/vision focuses on harmonizing & advancing global quality and safety standards with a goal of ensuring consumers have access to safe, quality products. Visit the GRMA website at grmalliance.org to learn more.
