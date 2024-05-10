Signals Announces Demand Gen Keynote Speaker Heather Zynczak, CMO of AlphaSense
Signals to host the Demand Gen Summit with Keynote speaker Heather Zynczak on May 15th 2024 at 9am PST. The Summit is a free, one-day, virtual event.SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signals, a leading AI marketing platform, is thrilled to announce Heather Zynczak, CMO of AlphaSense and former CMO of Pluralsight, as the Keynote speaker for the upcoming Demand Gen Summit Spring 2024. The keynote will also feature David Elkington Founder of InsideSales.com.
The Summit will be held on May 15th, 2024 starting at 9am PST, is a virtual free event and promises to be an engaging one-day experience, offering insightful discussions and thought leadership on the latest trends in demand generation. The Summit will showcase 20+ speakers and will begin with the anticipated Keynote.
Heather Zynczak, is an expert in the industry with a wealth of experience in driving revenue growth and will share best practices alongside David Elkington, a pioneer in sales technology and automation, who will share insights on the impact of AI on demand generation.
Attendees can expect to hear engaging discussions on account-based marketing (ABM), the future of demand generation, and AI’s role in shaping opportunities. With over 20 industry experts, participants will gain insights into best practices, current trends, and strategies for generating demand in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The Demand Gen Summit is a must-attend event that will be broadcast from demandgensummit.com, YouTube, and LinkedIn providing easy access for all attendees. In addition to the presentations, the event will feature the anticipated Demand Gen Awards, celebrating outstanding individuals in various roles in the industry.
To register or to participate in the Demand Gen Awards, visit demandgensummit.com.
About Signals:
Signals is an award-winning AI analytics platform that empowers businesses to optimize their marketing strategies by leveraging advanced data-driven insights. Trusted by leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, and Pantheon. Signals harnesses the power of AI to deliver actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to convert web traffic into high-quality leads. Learn more about Signals at getsignals.ai.
Eliza Nemelka
Signals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube