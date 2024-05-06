Metal-Creditcard.com Unveils New Custom Design Inspired by Iconic Movie Character Scarface Tony Montana

Tony Montana inspired metal credit card Scarface inspired metal credit card Metal-CreditCard.com Celebrates 10+ years

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal-Creditcard.com, a leading provider of custom metal credit cards, is excited to announce the release of their latest designs inspired by the legendary movie character, Scarface Tony Montana. These new designs pay homage to the iconic character and the infamous phrase, "The World Is Yours" seen on a statue at the entrance hall of his luxury mansion in the film.

The new custom metal credit card designs feature a sleek black background with a bold image of Tony Montana holding his signature weapon, the M16 rifle. The cards also includes the quote "The World Is Yours" in laser etched lettering, adding a touch of luxury to the design. These limited edition cards are the perfect addition to any movie buff's collection and is sure to make a statement every time it's used.

"We are thrilled to release these new custom metal credit card designs inspired by one of the most iconic movie characters of all time," said Vincent Torres, CEO of Metal-Creditcard.com. "We wanted to create designs that not only capture the essence of Scarface Tony Montana, but also add a touch of luxury to our customers' wallets. These custom metal credit card designs are a must-have for any fan of the movie."

Metal-Creditcard.com is known for its high-quality custom metal credit cards that offer both style and functionality. The company has previously released designs inspired by popular TV shows, sports teams, and iconic figures. With the addition of the Scarface Tony Montana designs, customers now have even more options to choose from to express their personal style.

The new custom metal credit card designs are now available for purchase on the Metal-Creditcard.com website. Customers can also choose to personalize their card with their name or initials, making it a one-of-a-kind piece. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of movie history with this limited edition Scarface Tony Montana inspired metal credit card.

