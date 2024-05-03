Funding for community projects supports Indigenous women

CANADA, May 3 - The Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW) is calling for applicants to the Giving Voice program’s 2024 cycle with $1 million available to help address the issue of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

“Giving Voice provides opportunities for healing and helps ensure Indigenous women and girls are respected and safe through a lens of reconciliation and community-led projects,” said Barb Ward-Burkitt, chair of MACIW. “This latest round of funding will continue the progress being made toward ending violence against Indigenous women and girls in communities across the province.”

Launched in 2013, Giving Voice is a funding initiative sponsored by MACIW and delivered by the Province. The funding gives voice to issues of gender-based violence within Indigenous women’s and girls’ lives through community-driven healing projects that inspire change.

Giving Voice places emphasis on the right of Indigenous Peoples to cultural self-determination, and aligns with the Province’s efforts to strengthen relationships with Indigenous Peoples and take action in accordance with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

“Through funding initiatives like Giving Voice, Indigenous communities are accessing vital resources to lead the work ending gender-based violence,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “We’re committed to working in collaboration with Indigenous communities to build a province that is safer for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people.”

Through consultation and co-operation with Indigenous partners, the Province renewed its commitment in December 2023 to community-driven healing in Safe and Supported: British Columbia’s gender-based violence action plan. The Giving Voice program is a part of this commitment, and also aligns with the shared work B.C. and Canada are doing through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

“Gender-based violence exists in every community and every context. However, the rates of violence toward Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people are significantly higher,” said Marci Ien, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “That is why culturally specific programming is imperative to address these intersections. Funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is supporting B.C. programs like Giving Voice, which are doing meaningful work to empower Indigenous communities in British Columbia.”

Between 2013 and 2022, more than $1.7 million was allocated to successful applicant organizations through Giving Voice. A total of $1 million has been provided for the 2024 cycle to support grassroots initiatives and community healing.

Eligible British Columbia-based organizations are encouraged to apply by midnight (Pacific time) on June 28, 2024. Each organization is eligible for as much as $30,000 per project.

MACIW is an advisory council of respected Indigenous women created in 2011 to advise the B.C. government about how to improve quality of life for Indigenous women and girls throughout the province.

Quotes:

Ron Rice, Wush’q, executive director of the Victoria Native Friendship Centre –

“Receiving funding through Giving Voice for awakening the warrior woman within helps us provide opportunities for Indigenous women to understand and address cycles of family violence, which impact our community. Although the resources received were for this program specifically, the impacts are so much greater.”

Richard Lewis, president of the Cowichan Valley Métis Association –

“Giving Voice funding allowed us to provide space for Métis women to meet in circle, a safe and sacred space. Métis women have often been voiceless as a result of past negative political and social events. The women in our group began their healing journey through kinship, culture and reconnecting to Métis identity.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“It is imperative that we continue to uplift the voices of Indigenous people and support self-determination of Indigenous communities in taking steps toward healing and justice with initiatives like Giving Voice. We also must continue to address the root causes of violence toward Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people, including colonialism, racism and misogyny.”

Quick Facts:

Approximately 6,000 people on and off reserve have participated in initiatives funded by Giving Voice.

A total of 187 community-based projects have been delivered in B.C.

Learn More:

To learn more about Giving Voice or the applications process, contact: GivingVoice@gov.bc.ca or visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/minister-s-advisory-council-on-indigenous-women-maciw/giving-voice

To learn more about the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/minister-s-advisory-council-on-indigenous-women-maciw

For more information about Safe and Supported, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/safe-and-supported-gender-based-violence-action-plan-december-2023.pdf

For more information about the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-violence/intergovernmental-collaboration/national-action-plan-end-gender-based-violence.html