Minister of Labour Harry Bains has appointed David Schaub as special mediator in the ongoing labour dispute between the Hudson’s Bay Company in Kamloops and its workers, represented by United Steelworkers Local 1-417.

Schaub is a highly regarded mediator in the labour, business and public-sector communities. His role will be to help the parties end the labour dispute.

Schaub will work with the parties for up to 14 days to secure a resolution to the ongoing strike. If a settlement cannot be reached within this timeline, he will issue recommendations to end the dispute with both parties having five days to either accept or reject those recommendations.

Under the Labour Relations Code, a special mediator assists in settling the terms of a collective agreement and reports back to the minister responsible.