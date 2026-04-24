Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OceanFirst Financial Corp.
April 24, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OceanFirst Financial Corp.
For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by OceanFirst Financial Corp., of Toms River, New Jersey, to merge with Flushing Financial Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire Flushing Bank, both of Uniondale, New York.
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