The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C®) Showcases Technology Innovations to Raise Awareness on Capitol Hill
Gathering Wraps Up Impactful Week of Quantum Events Targeting Legislative InfluencersWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the world’s premier association of pioneers in quantum technology, yesterday held its first Quantum Technology Showcase on Capitol Hill. Twenty-two QED-C member companies demonstrated technologies that are finding their way into products and systems today.
The showcase followed the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Quantum Research Showcase featuring NSF-funded university researchers from across the nation. The two events highlighted the importance of the entire innovation ecosystem to advancing quantum -- from basic academic research to leading-edge R&D by the private sector.
Hosted by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the gathering attracted attendees from legislative offices, federal agencies and industry stakeholders for an opportunity to see live demonstrations of technologies that already are making a positive impact on U.S. competitiveness in the global quantum field.
“Quantum technologies are part of a growing industry critical to the U.S. economy and national security,” said Celia Merzbacher, QED-C executive director. “However, quantum is still a nascent industry and there have been few opportunities for policymakers to experience these technologies firsthand and meet the innovators in person. This was our way to demonstrate that the quantum industry is creating products, businesses and jobs that will drive the quantum future.”
As Congress looks to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative (NQI), the Quantum Technology Showcase was an opportunity to highlight how the results of federally funded research find their way into practical applications. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who has introduced several bipartisan bills to advance quantum development, including the recent Defense Quantum Acceleration Act of 2024, gave remarks in support of the U.S. quantum investment.
“We are trying to push the reauthorization of the National Quantum Initiative. We think that is important to us,” said Senator Blackburn, referencing China’s outspoken desire to be the global leader. “Whether you’re talking about the commercial sector, defense sector or healthcare sector, quantum is going to be a game-changer.”
Innovators from the U.S. quantum industry that provided demonstrations included Amphenol, AOSense, Bluefors, D-Wave, Google Quantum AI, IBM, Infleqtion, Keysight Technologies, Maybell Quantum Industries, NVIDIA, Octave Photonics, qBraid, Q-CTRL, Qrypt, Quantinuum, Qubitekk, Qunnect, Resilient Entanglement, RTX BBN, Sivananthan Laboratories, and Vescent.
QED-C was established through the 2018 NQI Act, and is managed by SRI, a nonprofit research institute. Today, the consortium is a public-private partnership supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce and other government agencies, along with more than 240 members, including corporations from startups to large tech companies, universities, and national labs.
Mike Kilroy
HKA, Inc. Marketing Communications
+1 714-422-0927
email us here