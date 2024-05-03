Class of 2024 Caps a Remarkable Journey

05/01/2024

The Class of 2024 will be remembered not just for their academic achievements, but for their resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity.

As high school seniors, they watched as the COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over their final year, denying them cherished milestones like graduation ceremonies and prom nights.

Transitioning to UMass Lowell during the height of the pandemic, they adapted to the challenges of remote learning, social distancing and mask requirements. When the curves flattened and the vaccines rolled out, their lives slowly returned to a “new normal” on campus. They joined clubs and discovered new interests. They traveled to conferences and studied abroad. They made lifelong friends.

As the Class of 2024 prepares to walk across the Tsongas Center stage to receive their degrees, they carry with them a spirit of perseverance that will forever define them.

Here are a few of their stories: