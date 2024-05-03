April 28 Volunteer Event

NECHAMA volunteers spent Sunday April 28th with our friends from Rebuilding Together New Orleans helping a Hurricane Ida survivor finally move back into her home. While Ida hit in August of 2021, many residents across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, Louisiana remain displaced. Our volunteers hung insulation and drywall. We are proud of our volunteers and our efforts to make people comfortable in their homes again!
