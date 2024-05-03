Earlier today, Governor Hochul visited the Bolla Market in Lindenhurst, Long Island to meet with the Bolla Market President and CEO Harry Singh and discuss new landmark protections against organized retail theft included in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget. The Governor's five-point plan includes increasing penalties for assaulting a retail worker; allowing prosecutors to combine items stolen from different stores when filing charges; going after third-party sellers; $40 million for retail theft units; and $5 million for added security.

B-ROLL of the touring the market is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.