MASKN’s World Press Freedom Day Message

(Press release) On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2024, the Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (MASKN) salutes our colleagues in the Federation, regionally and globally. The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis”.

Climate change and its impact on small island developing states like ours, is a global

concern; yet the level of journalism and media coverage on this crucial subject in the region is wanting. Training on environmental reporting is of utmost importance and as such, MASKN, in partnership with our regional and international partners will do its best to provide training opportunities for our members on climate change reporting and environmental journalism.

We also appeal to NGOs and other local and international partners and arms within the

government of St. Kitts and Nevis to partner with us in providing opportunities for training for media workers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As is customary, we also use this occasion to assess the level of press freedom in St. Kitts and Nevis. The passage of the Freedom of Information legislation is a welcome development and we urge our membership to use this provision in performing your duties—putting it to the test.

Freedom of the press is mostly enjoyed here in St. Kits and Nevis. But the association is

concerned about the rise of misinformation and disinformation on popular digital platforms.

While we encourage free expression, media workers must distinguish themselves from these outlets by being responsible in what they publish and to follow the ethics of good journalism at all times. The public must be able to rely on the good journalistic practices of mainstream media, to identify accurate information, especially on this very important subject of climate change.

We also take time to reflect on the work of the MASKN over the past two years. Our

executive was re-elected unanimously in our executive elections in February of this year to

serve another two-year term. We have accomplished quite a lot in our first term, but there is still much work to be done. We hope, through the partnership with our membership, the

government and the wider public to improve the standard of journalism and media work in

St. Kitts and Nevis while at the same time educating the masses on the role of the media.

To our colleagues, we say Happy World Press Freedom Day.