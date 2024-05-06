iGrad Financial Wellness Releases New Financial Literacy Podcast Nothing but NETworth
Nothing but NETworth aims to educate, inspire, and motivate student athlete financial health.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGrad Financial Wellness, an award-winning, web-based financial literacy platform that provides lifetime personalized financial wellness education, announced today the launch of their new financial literacy podcast, Nothing but NETworth, hosted by Student Athlete Engagement Manager Hassan Thomas.
The Nothing but NETWorth Podcast aims to shed light on the ever-evolving landscape of the NCAA’s new rules around Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college sports. The podcast will provide valuable insights, experiences, and strategies for student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors across the country. With such agreements already evolving into an estimated $500 million dollar market nationally, Nothing but NETworth is set to be a go-to resource for college athletes seeking guidance on navigating the financial aspects of their careers.
Host Hassan Thomas has previous experience as a student-athlete himself. He is now a financial literacy speaker, author, podcaster, and thought leader on the needs of student-athletes -- mentally, physically, and fiscally. Anyone looking to be educated, motivated, and inspired to not only stay in the game but also change it, can listen, like, and subscribe through your favorite podcast channel. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday.
Today, iGrad serves over 1.2 million students across 500 schools and organizations nationwide.
Their mission is to give college students and recent graduates the best possible chance of success by providing our partner colleges with the most dynamic and comprehensive financial literacy program. The iGrad Financial Wellness platform is designed for colleges and universities that want to support the financial well-being of their student-athletes. The interactive online exercises, modules, articles, videos, and discussion forums provide various resources that help student-athletes manage their finances, understand their tax obligations, and plan for a secure financial future. The program includes:
• Athlete-centric site on personal branding, taxes, entrepreneurship, social media, financial wellness, career readiness, and NIL legalities and compliance.
• In-person and virtual workshops focused on engaging project-based and hands-on learning.
• Access to a moderated discord engagement group designed to build a community of athletes and provide a safe space for them to interact, network, and discuss topics that matter to student-athletes.
