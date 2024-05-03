GEORGIA, May 3 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that GF Casting Solutions AG (GF Casting Solutions), a division of Georg Fischer AG, Schaffhausen (Switzerland) that produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries, will invest more than $184 million in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. This project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

“Georgia is proud to carry the title of the No. 1 state for business to companies across the globe, bringing opportunities to communities in every corner of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Having met the great team at GF Casting Solutions during our recent mission to Switzerland, we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Peach State. Congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County for securing these jobs of the future for Georgians.”

GF Casting Solutions develops and produces parts made from aluminum, magnesium, iron, and super alloy for light vehicles, trucks, aerospace, energy, off-highway vehicles, and industrial applications.

“Building a High Pressure Die Casting Facility is a very long-term investment. The new facility will complete our footprint to become truly global in the e-mobility market,” said Carlos Vasto, President of GF Casting Solutions. “We are looking forward to bringing leading technology to the US and to creating advanced manufacturing jobs for several generations in Georgia. The location is ideal for addressing the thriving automotive industry in the region.”

GF Casting Solutions’ new state-of-the-art, LEED-certified facility at the Augusta Corporate Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site, will produce cast aluminum parts, with a special focus on large structural components for the automotive industry. Operations are expected to begin in 2027.

GF Casting Solutions will hire for roles in manufacturing and automation over the next few years. Jobs will be posted as they become available, and interested individuals can learn more about careers with GF at www.georgfischer.com/en/career.html.

“I am truly excited to see the second, large European investment in the Augusta Corporate Park,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “The City and the Development Authority have worked to make this a premier industrial park in the Southeast United States with our investment in water, sewer, roads, and growing our workforce. We truly appreciate the partners we have and look forward to a long and prosperous location by GF over the coming years.”

“I want to thank the team at the Augusta Economic Development Authority for the great work they do not only bringing in industries with new jobs, but also ensuring existing industries are valued and have the resources they need to grow. You can see the fruit of their labor in the transformation of Augusta Corporate Park over the last few years,” said Development Authority of Augusta Chairman Wayne Gossage. “I also want to thank Governor Brian Kemp and our statewide partners for the work they have done to continue to bring jobs to Georgia and make Georgia the No. 1 state to do business in. It is exciting to see these well-paying jobs coming to Georgia and especially Augusta-Richmond County.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Virginia Sengewald and Project Manager Caroline Knowles represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power, State of Georgia Europe Office, and Georgia Quick Start.

“GF Casting Solutions is one of many fantastic companies we have worked with through our connections in Europe, facilitated by our physical presence with the State of Georgia’s Europe Office,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “European companies demonstrate a wealth of business experience, going back centuries in the case of GF, combined with an intentional focus on innovation that is driving the market forward. Congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County, our partners, and GF Casting Solutions for this exciting opportunity!”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned itself as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving mobility and energy industries. Since 2018, Georgia has attracted more than 32,200 new jobs and over $27.3 billion in investments in the e-mobility, clean energy, and battery-related supply chains.

About GF Casting Solutions

GF Casting Solutions is one of the world’s leading solution providers for light weight components in passenger cars, trucks, the aviation, and energy segments which reduce CO2 emissions. The division develops and produces highly complex metal components at locations around the world. In 2023, sales amounted to CHF 910 million (USD $1 billion) with a workforce of 3,800 people.